Goodyear blimp to visit Dayton Air Show

The blimp will celebrate a century of flight in Dayton. According to Goodyear, the Akron company introduced Pilgrim, its first helium-filled non-rigid airship, in 1925.

The blimp will fly to the show to make itself part of the event’s array of ground-based “static” displays, said Kevin Franklin, the air show’s executive director and president of Wright Aero Inc., an aviation and logistics services company at the airport.

While Franklin said he does not expect show guests to be able to go on board the blimp and its cabin, he said they should be able to approach, photograph and even touch it.

“That will be pretty amazing,” he said.

Other expected attractions: The B-29 “Doc” restored Superfortress bomber — one of just two still flying — will visit Dayton for the first time, Red Bull will bring its brand of aerobatics back to the show, and the Air Force Thunderbirds aerobatics team will headline the weekend.

Visitors can also expect familiar favorites such as the Army Golden Knights parachute team, a C-17 Globemaster demo and much more.

While Franklin had hoped to have a MQ-9 Reaper drone at last year’s show, Federal Aviation Administration regulations made that difficult, he said.

Organizers said the show drew a total of 75,000 people across two days at last year’s 50th anniversary celebration, just off the 2023 attendance record of 85,000, and the 2022 mark of 83,000 attendees.

Meanwhile, prices are firming up.

The show is offering 20% discounts on general admission tickets, down to $20. That price holds for a minimum purchase of 50 tickets, show officials said Monday.

For other company outings, the show has a trio of offers.

The Skyview Lounge package is $100 per ticket (down from $125) for a non-private ticket holder area, with open seating and access to an air-conditioned tent and a grilled lunch.

Aviators Alley will be $96, down from $120 per ticket. Again, there’s open air seating, access to an open-air tent and a grilled lunch.

Pavilion seating is priced at $40, down from $50 per ticket, with a reserved seat at an umbrella table, with six seats available at each table. A minimum purchase of 48 tickets is required.

All tickets include parking this year.

“We have a lot of premium seating available,” Franklin said. “It’s on sale, and there’s not a bad seat in the house.”

For more information, go to daytonairshow.com.