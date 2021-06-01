Google tip about suspected child porn leads to charges for Harrison Twp. man

He also recorded sexual acts involving children via video chat and edited the videos so he could pose as a teenage boy to other victims, according to an affidavit.

A Dayton Children’s Hospital doctor agreed to review the images to help determine if the people pictured were minors.

The doctor determined that 21 images featured children younger than 18 and 16 images included children younger than 13, according to court documents.

The detective got a search warrant for Bryant’s address and electronics were seized from the property.

Bryant admitted to watching, taking screenshots and saving those images on his electronic devices during an interview, according to court records. He reportedly said additional child porn would be found on his electronics.

He was taken into custody on May 25 and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail, according to booking records.

Bryant was arraigned in court on May 27 and his bond was set at $100,000, according to court records.