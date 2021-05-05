Gore, Otto to face off in November 2021 Huber Heights mayoral race

“The only thing on my mind right now is, I’m glad we got through the primary, and now it’s time to actually get to work,” Otto said.

A total of 2,237 votes were cast in the mayor’s race.

In the three-way race for the Ward 3 council seat, incumbent Councilman Kate Baker advanced, and will face Frank Wylie in November, according to unofficial results from Montgomery County. Baker won 63.9% of the votes, while Wylie received 19.25%. Joseph Hendrix, the third candidate, won 16.84% of the votes.

A total of 374 votes were cast in the Ward 3 race.

“I’m grateful to everyone who came out to vote today and those who helped make today possible,” Wylie said. “I’m ready to get to work towards the general election in November.”

Baker did notrespond to requests for comments Tuesday night.