Gore, Otto to face off in November 2021 Huber Heights mayoral race

The Buckeye State ranked fourth in the nation in migration growth last year, and Springfield, Huber Heights and Miamisburg were among the state’s “leading growth” cities. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Local News | 52 minutes ago
By Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News
Baker, Wylie to face off in Ward 3 council race

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore will face Councilman Glenn Otto in the city’s mayoral election this fall.

Gore, who is up for reelection, will be on the November ballot after winning 63.7% of the votes in a three-way race in Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial election results from Montgomery and Miami counties. Otto won 21.59% of the votes. Councilman Ed Lyons, the third candidate, received14.7% of the votes.

Gore was initially elected mayor in November 2017.

“The type of margin we had tonight, the citizens clearly showed that they’re happy with the direction of the city,” Gore said. “And that makes me extremely happy.”

Otto said there was a lot of work ahead of him.

“The only thing on my mind right now is, I’m glad we got through the primary, and now it’s time to actually get to work,” Otto said.

A total of 2,237 votes were cast in the mayor’s race.

In the three-way race for the Ward 3 council seat, incumbent Councilman Kate Baker advanced, and will face Frank Wylie in November, according to unofficial results from Montgomery County. Baker won 63.9% of the votes, while Wylie received 19.25%. Joseph Hendrix, the third candidate, won 16.84% of the votes.

A total of 374 votes were cast in the Ward 3 race.

“I’m grateful to everyone who came out to vote today and those who helped make today possible,” Wylie said. “I’m ready to get to work towards the general election in November.”

Baker did notrespond to requests for comments Tuesday night.

