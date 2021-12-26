Got a living Christmas tree? It could be planted in a Beavercreek park

“We live in a world where everything is thrown away,” Wike said. “This is an opportunity for something to be reused and recycled, to give it another life in a park others can enjoy.”

Participants must be residents of the city of Beavercreek. The tree can be in “ball and burlap” form or in a container, as long as the roots are intact and in good condition. Cut trees cannot be accepted.

Once residents are done with their Christmas tree and all the decorations are removed, call the city at 937-427-5514 to schedule a time for city staff to pick it up.