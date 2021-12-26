Got a living Christmas tree? It could be planted in a Beavercreek park

BEAVERCREEK — If you purchased a living Christmas tree this holiday, it could be given a new life in one of this city’s parks.
Beavercreek’s Parks, Recreation and Culture Department encouraged its residents this holiday to buy living trees from local gardens and nurseries, and will plant those trees after Christmas through the ForEverGreen Program. Since its inception 20 years ago, Beavercreek residents have donated and planted dozens of trees across the city’s 23 parks.
“There are some who don’t have a live tree in their house but just want to donate for Christmas, or in honor of a loved one or an anniversary,” Assistant Parks Superintendent Zach Wike said.
Others donate their Christmas trees every year.
In recent years the city has promoted the project as a means of both recycling old trees and replacing trees lost to pests like the emerald ash borer or the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes.
“We live in a world where everything is thrown away,” Wike said. “This is an opportunity for something to be reused and recycled, to give it another life in a park others can enjoy.”
Participants must be residents of the city of Beavercreek. The tree can be in “ball and burlap” form or in a container, as long as the roots are intact and in good condition. Cut trees cannot be accepted.
Once residents are done with their Christmas tree and all the decorations are removed, call the city at 937-427-5514 to schedule a time for city staff to pick it up.
