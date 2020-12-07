X

Gov. DeWine to speak on coronavirus this afternoon

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the Governor's Residence in Columbus, Ohio. DeWine has been facing growing dissatisfaction within his own party. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Credit: John Minchillo

Local News | 51 minutes ago
By Micah Karr

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will speak about the coronavirus this afternoon at 2 p.m.

The press conference will stream on the Ohio Channel’s Facebook page.

Last week, Ohio reported just more than 60,000 new cases, over 2,000 new hospitalizations and 560 deaths. The state broke records for new hospitalizations in a day as well as records for coronavirus patients currently hospitalized.

Ohio reported 60,592 new cases, 560 deaths and 2,726 hospitalizations last week alone. The new cases account for just under 13 percent of the 475,024 cases of coronavirus that the state has reported since the beginning of the pandemic. The state has also reported 6,959 deaths and 29,233 hospitalizations since March.

