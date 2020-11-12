X

Local schools make changes: Here’s who has online or in-person classes

A Beavercreek High School teacher works with a student on Oct. 8, 2020.
A Beavercreek High School teacher works with a student on Oct. 8, 2020.

Credit:

Credit:

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Jeremy P. Kelley

NOTE: Nearly all schools offer a fully online option for those families who choose it. The list below refers to the model for students who preferred in-person classes.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Brookville — Have been in-person 5 days a week all school year.

Centerville — Currently in-person 4 days a week after doing the first quarter online.

Dayton — After an online first quarter, Dayton started a hybrid model Nov. 9, with students in-person two days a week and online 3 days.

Huber Heights — Went back to fully online Nov. 9, citing staff shortages, especially in busing.

Jefferson Twp. — Have been fully online all semester, as planned in August.

Kettering — After an online first quarter, Kettering started a hybrid model Nov. 9, with students in-person two days a week and online 3 days. They hope to go 4 days a week starting Nov. 30.

Mad River — Have been hybrid in-person 2-3 days a week all school year.

Miamisburg — Have been in-person 5 days a week all school year. Have school board meeting set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday “to discuss COVID-19 related items.”

New Lebanon — In-person 5 days a week.

Northmont — In-person 4 days a week, after doing first quarter online

Northridge — Fully online until Jan. 25; started the year online and had hoped to come back in-person Nov. 4, but changed plan.

Oakwood — Have been in-person on half-day schedule 5 days a week all school year.

Trotwood — District started online, then went to hybrid model Oct. 26 (2 days a week In-person, 3 days onlline) They will return to fully online Nov. 30 after Thanksgiving break, and stay that way until Jan. 19.

Valley View — Currently in-person 4 days a week. Will be online Mon-Tues of Thanksgiving week, then off Wed-Fri, then back to 4-day in-person model.

Vandalia-Butler — Have been in-person 5 days a week all year, but will move to fully online Nov. 16-24. Then will return to in-person Nov. 30 after the Nov. 25-27 Thanksgiving break.

West Carrollton — went back to fully online Nov. 10 due to increase in student and staff quarantines; they hope to return in-person Nov. 30.

Alter High School — In-person 5 days a week

Carroll High School — In-person 4 days a week, after two-week fully online period in October

Chaminade Julienne HS — Currently on “distance learning plan” Nov. 9-13.

Dayton Christian — Currently in-person 5 days a week

DECA charters — Currently on hybrid schedule, in-person 2 days a week, remote learning 3 days.

Horizon Science charters — Two of the three Horizon schools are fully online; HSA Dayton Downtown also has a hybrid option of 2 days a week in-person and 3 days remote.

NHA charters — Emerson, Pathway and North Dayton are all hybrid, in-person 2 days a week and remote learning 3 days a week. All three schools plan fully remote learning the first week after Thanksgiving break (Nov. 30-Dec. 4) and the first week of January 2021.

MIAMI COUNTY

Troy — Grades 6-12 are online through Nov. 18 due to bus driver shortage. Grades K-5 are still in-person 5 days a week.

Bethel — Elementary school is still in-person 5 days a week. High school and middle school went fully online for the weeks of Nov. 2 and Nov. 9.

Tipp City — In-person 5 days a week

Milton-Union — In-person 5 days a week

Miami East — In-person 5 days a week

Piqua — In-person 5 days a week

Newton — In-person 5 days a week

Covington — In-person 5 days a week

Bradford — In-person 5 days a week

GREENE COUNTY

Beavercreek — Went back to 5 days a week in-person Nov. 2, after two weeks on hybrid schedule.

Fairborn — Back to in-person 5 days a week after previous two-week school closings. But there’s no busing available through the month of November due to driver quarantine issues.

Xenia — In-person 5 days a week

Bellbrook — In-person 5 days a week

Greeneview — In-person 5 days a week.

Cedar Cliff — Back fully in-person 5 days a week after 1 week of half-days in October.

Yellow Springs — Fully online all semester, with some students coming in for 1-on-1 tutoring/counseling.

WARREN COUNTY

Springboro — In-person 5 days a week

Carlisle — In-person 5 days a week

Franklin — In-person 5 days a week

Lebanon — In-person 5 days a week

Waynesville — In-person 5 days a week

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.