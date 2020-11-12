Local schools make changes: Here’s who has online or in-person classes

Jefferson Twp. — Have been fully online all semester, as planned in August.

Kettering — After an online first quarter, Kettering started a hybrid model Nov. 9, with students in-person two days a week and online 3 days. They hope to go 4 days a week starting Nov. 30.

Mad River — Have been hybrid in-person 2-3 days a week all school year.

Miamisburg — Have been in-person 5 days a week all school year. Have school board meeting set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday “to discuss COVID-19 related items.”

New Lebanon — In-person 5 days a week.

Northmont — In-person 4 days a week, after doing first quarter online

Northridge — Fully online until Jan. 25; started the year online and had hoped to come back in-person Nov. 4, but changed plan.

Oakwood — Have been in-person on half-day schedule 5 days a week all school year.

Trotwood — District started online, then went to hybrid model Oct. 26 (2 days a week In-person, 3 days onlline) They will return to fully online Nov. 30 after Thanksgiving break, and stay that way until Jan. 19.

Valley View — Currently in-person 4 days a week. Will be online Mon-Tues of Thanksgiving week, then off Wed-Fri, then back to 4-day in-person model.

Vandalia-Butler — Have been in-person 5 days a week all year, but will move to fully online Nov. 16-24. Then will return to in-person Nov. 30 after the Nov. 25-27 Thanksgiving break.

West Carrollton — went back to fully online Nov. 10 due to increase in student and staff quarantines; they hope to return in-person Nov. 30.

Alter High School — In-person 5 days a week

Carroll High School — In-person 4 days a week, after two-week fully online period in October

Chaminade Julienne HS — Currently on “distance learning plan” Nov. 9-13.

Dayton Christian — Currently in-person 5 days a week

DECA charters — Currently on hybrid schedule, in-person 2 days a week, remote learning 3 days.

Horizon Science charters — Two of the three Horizon schools are fully online; HSA Dayton Downtown also has a hybrid option of 2 days a week in-person and 3 days remote.

NHA charters — Emerson, Pathway and North Dayton are all hybrid, in-person 2 days a week and remote learning 3 days a week. All three schools plan fully remote learning the first week after Thanksgiving break (Nov. 30-Dec. 4) and the first week of January 2021.

MIAMI COUNTY

Troy — Grades 6-12 are online through Nov. 18 due to bus driver shortage. Grades K-5 are still in-person 5 days a week.

Bethel — Elementary school is still in-person 5 days a week. High school and middle school went fully online for the weeks of Nov. 2 and Nov. 9.

Tipp City — In-person 5 days a week

Milton-Union — In-person 5 days a week

Miami East — In-person 5 days a week

Piqua — In-person 5 days a week

Newton — In-person 5 days a week

Covington — In-person 5 days a week

Bradford — In-person 5 days a week

GREENE COUNTY

Beavercreek — Went back to 5 days a week in-person Nov. 2, after two weeks on hybrid schedule.

Fairborn — Back to in-person 5 days a week after previous two-week school closings. But there’s no busing available through the month of November due to driver quarantine issues.

Xenia — In-person 5 days a week

Bellbrook — In-person 5 days a week

Greeneview — In-person 5 days a week.

Cedar Cliff — Back fully in-person 5 days a week after 1 week of half-days in October.

Yellow Springs — Fully online all semester, with some students coming in for 1-on-1 tutoring/counseling.

WARREN COUNTY

Springboro — In-person 5 days a week

Carlisle — In-person 5 days a week

Franklin — In-person 5 days a week

Lebanon — In-person 5 days a week

Waynesville — In-person 5 days a week