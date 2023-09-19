Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released Tuesday evening.

The governor started experiencing mild cold symptoms on Monday, and believing he had a minor cold he continued with his work day Tuesday, a statement from the governor’s office read.

“As the day progressed, his symptoms worsened, and his doctor advised that he take a COVID-19 test, which was positive,” the statement said.

DeWine was in the Dayton area on Monday when his symptoms began for the major announcement by Joby Aviation Inc. in front of the historic Hawthorn Hill — home of Orville Wright in Oakwood. The company plans a manufacturing facility for its electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft — often called “flying cars” — near the Dayton International Airport that would bring 2,000 jobs.

DeWine, who tested positive at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, reported having a 101-degree fever at the time of taking the test and is resting at home, the statement said.

“The current strain of COVID-19 can present itself with symptoms much like a head cold,” the statement read.

The Ohio Department of Health recommends testing for COVID-19 even if symptoms only appear to be a minor cold.

This is the second time DeWine has been sickened by COVID-19.

He also tested positive for COVID-19 in April 2022. The governor’s office at the time reported that he was diagnosed by his personal physician after experiencing mild symptoms, including a runny nose, head ache, body aches and sore throat.