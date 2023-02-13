Government contracting event a how-to for Dayton businesses

Dayton-area people who own a small business and are interested in learning more about doing business with the government can attend a Thursday informational meeting.
The Dayton Human Relations Council is presenting Small Business Opportunity Forum at the Northwest Branch Library, 2410 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, with registration starting at 8:30 a.m.
The goal of the event is to shed light on business certification at the city, state, and federal levels. There will be a chance to network with prime contractors, Dayton government departments and those seeking subcontractors for upcoming projects.
The event is free, and it’s designed to encourage interaction with the city of Dayton’s four major departments: public works, planning, water and aviation. Representatives of the departments will introduce upcoming construction projects and procurement opportunities.
Michael Perry, senior contract compliance officer for the city of Dayton, said the city wants to set the stage for local businesses to win government contracts.
“The primary goal is to be an informative session, so they’ll walk away with the knowledge of what’s coming down the pike this year, and they’ll be in a position to apply to work with the city on these projects ,” Perry said.
There will also be presentations on how to win certifications to do business with local and state governments.
What kind of businesses would be most helped by these sessions? You name it — construction, hauling, goods and services and more.
“It pretty much runs the gamut,” Perry said.
How to register
You can register for Thursday’s event through Eventbrite: https://cityofdaytonsmallbusinessopportunityforum.eventbrite.com
