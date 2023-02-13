Government contracting event a how-to for Dayton businesses

“The primary goal is to be an informative session, so they’ll walk away with the knowledge of what’s coming down the pike this year, and they’ll be in a position to apply to work with the city on these projects ,” Perry said.

There will also be presentations on how to win certifications to do business with local and state governments.

What kind of businesses would be most helped by these sessions? You name it — construction, hauling, goods and services and more.

“It pretty much runs the gamut,” Perry said.

How to register

You can register for Thursday’s event through Eventbrite: https://cityofdaytonsmallbusinessopportunityforum.eventbrite.com