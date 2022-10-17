Government contractors pull in $250 million-plus in EPA, defense contracts

DayCom is a joint venture made up of two companies, Complete Professional Maintenance, LLC and CompTech Computer Technologies, Inc. Questions were sent to the company and the EPA about the contract.

Also in our area, Riverside Research Institute — based in Arlington, Va., but with offices in Beavercreek — has been awarded a $49,468,966 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Microelectronics and Embedded System Assurance (MESA) II research and development effort, the Department of Defense recently said.