Former l’Auberge owner dies, had decades-long Dayton area restaurant career
Government contractors pull in $250 million-plus in EPA, defense contracts

Local News
By
1 hour ago

Local information technology company DayCom, of Dayton, won a federal contract award of $203,052,645 from the Environmental Protection Agency, in Durham, N.C. for “information management center services,” according to a recent federal contract award notice.

DayCom is a joint venture made up of two companies, Complete Professional Maintenance, LLC and CompTech Computer Technologies, Inc. Questions were sent to the company and the EPA about the contract.

Also in our area, Riverside Research Institute — based in Arlington, Va., but with offices in Beavercreek — has been awarded a $49,468,966 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Microelectronics and Embedded System Assurance (MESA) II research and development effort, the Department of Defense recently said.

The work involves guarding against the growing threat of counterfeit microelectronics and integrated circuits.

That work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and in Virginia, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 14, 2028, the DOD said.

Fiscal 2022 research and development funds in the amount of $650,941 are being obligated at the time of award, the government said. The contract came from Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson.

Elsewhere in our area, Vandalia’s Integrated Procurement Technologies won a federal contract award for $37,971 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus.

And Howden American Fan, in Fairfield, won a federal contract award for $26,762 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Philadelphia.

About the Author

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

