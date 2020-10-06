Graduate school dean receives lifetime achievement award

Badiru joined the Graduate School of Engineering and Management in 2006 as the head of the Systems and Engineering Management department. He was promoted to the school’s dean in 2013 where he is responsible for planning, directing, and controlling operations related to granting doctoral and master’s degrees, professional continuing cyber education, and research and development programs.

A prolific author, Badiru has written over 35 books, more than 30 book chapters, over 130 journal and magazine articles and more than 200 conference presentations. His areas of interest include mathematical modeling, project modeling and analysis, economic analysis, systems engineering, and efficiency/productivity analysis and improvement.

Badiru earned his doctoral degree from the University of Central Florida in Industrial Engineering. He is a registered professional engineer and a certified Project Management Professional. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Industrial & Systems Engineering and a Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Engineering. He is a member of several professional associations and scholastic honor societies including the Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences and the American Society for Engineering Education.