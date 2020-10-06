Graduate school dean receives lifetime achievement award

Dr. Adedeji Badiru, dean of the Air Force Institute of Technology’s Graduate School of Engineering and Management, will receive the second annual Taylor & Francis Lifetime Achievement Award during a virtual ceremony Oct. 30.
This award is in honor of Badiru’s significant and pioneering contributions in the field of industrial and systems engineering and for his extensive publication record, including books, book chapters and also serving as the series editor or co-series editor of the “Systems Innovation Book Series,” the “Environmental and Occupational Health Series” and the “Analytics and Control Series.”
Badiru is dedicated to developing these series with important contributions from leaders in related disciplines, and from prominent young authors and scientists he’s mentored as an accomplished Professor.
The Taylor & Francis Group is one of the world’s leading publishers of scholarly journals, books, ebooks and reference works in Humanities, Social Sciences, Behavioral Sciences, Science, Technology and Medicine.
“I am honored and delighted to be recognized with this rare award by Taylor & Francis Group,” said Badiru. “The satisfaction I get from this award is not on the basis of what I have published myself, but the multiplier effect of mentoring new authors into the world of scholarly publishing.”
Badiru joined the Graduate School of Engineering and Management in 2006 as the head of the Systems and Engineering Management department. He was promoted to the school’s dean in 2013 where he is responsible for planning, directing, and controlling operations related to granting doctoral and master’s degrees, professional continuing cyber education, and research and development programs.
A prolific author, Badiru has written over 35 books, more than 30 book chapters, over 130 journal and magazine articles and more than 200 conference presentations. His areas of interest include mathematical modeling, project modeling and analysis, economic analysis, systems engineering, and efficiency/productivity analysis and improvement.
Badiru earned his doctoral degree from the University of Central Florida in Industrial Engineering. He is a registered professional engineer and a certified Project Management Professional. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Industrial & Systems Engineering and a Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Engineering. He is a member of several professional associations and scholastic honor societies including the Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences and the American Society for Engineering Education.