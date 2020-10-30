No indictment for Butler Twp. officer in deadly shooting

“The vehicle was still in the parking space when (officers) were attempting to pull her out of the vehicle,” Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter said in a press conference following the officer-involved shooting.

Porter said Thurman was able to get the truck into reverse and hit one of the officers with the door, knocking down and dragging the officer. That is when Porter said the officer fired his duty weapon “in defense of his life.”

The truck then crashed into a sign near the motel entrance. The two officers pulled Thurman, who was white, out of the truck and began performing CPR. However, she died of her injuries at Miami Valley Hospital.

Both officers were treated and released from local hospitals.