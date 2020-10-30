No indictment for Butler Twp. officer in deadly shooting

A Butler Twp. police officer who fired his weapon “in defense of his life,” striking and killing a woman will not face charges.
A Montgomery County grand jury on Friday declined to indict the officer, whose name was not released.
Terena Nicole Thurman, 36, was shot and killed July 12 after police said she hit and dragged an officer with a stolen pickup truck,
Police initially were called around 4:55 p.m. to the Days Inn motel, 7470 Miller Lane after a clerk reported a guest said he was robbed by a woman. Two officers found the suspect on the second floor of the motel. The woman, later identified as Thurman, reportedly ran from police, assaulted another man and stole his pickup truck in the motel’s parking lot.
“The vehicle was still in the parking space when (officers) were attempting to pull her out of the vehicle,” Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter said in a press conference following the officer-involved shooting.
Porter said Thurman was able to get the truck into reverse and hit one of the officers with the door, knocking down and dragging the officer. That is when Porter said the officer fired his duty weapon “in defense of his life.”
The truck then crashed into a sign near the motel entrance. The two officers pulled Thurman, who was white, out of the truck and began performing CPR. However, she died of her injuries at Miami Valley Hospital.
Both officers were treated and released from local hospitals.