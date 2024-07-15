Grandmother indicted in 5-year-old boy’s fatal overdose in Dayton

She is scheduled to be arraigned on July 30. She was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Monday.

The charges stem from an incident on March 30 in the first block of Benning Place. Around 10:10 a.m., Shanks called 911 to report her grandson was cold and unresponsive, said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.

Medics from the Dayton Fire Department pronounced 5-year-old Charles Brown dead at the scene.

Shanks told police she babysat Brown, his twin and a 3-year-old on the weekend while their mother worked, Heck said.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger ruled the boy’s death an accident. Brown’s death was due to fentanyl, fluorofentanyl and xylazine intoxication, according to a postmortem examination.

Investigators found straws with drug residue and drug powder in the apartment, Heck said. The drugs were determined to be cocaine, fentanyl, fluorofentanyl and xylazine.

Brown tested positive for 11 milliliters of fentanyl, fewer than 1 milliliter of fluorofentanyl, 5.3 milliliters of norfentanyl and 13 milliliters of xylazine.

If convicted, Heck said Shanks could face 11-plus years in prison.