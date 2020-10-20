Grant funds replacement of trees destroyed by tornadoes

“We were notified of the potential for an Arbor Day Foundation grant about mid-year, 2019, triggered by all the trees we lost in the tornadoes.” said Dave Liette, president, military operations, PWF. “We were very excited about the opportunity to replace some of those trees and beautify our grounds.”

The trees, which include burr oak, honey locust, bald cypress and male ginkgo were planted at locations including Spinning Road near Wright Care Child Development Center, Meehan Drive and the Community Center on Hickam Drive.