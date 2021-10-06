Grant helps Kettering Health get cancer patients to appointments

The grant allows Kettering Health Cancer Care to offer gas cards, bus passes or cab fare for patients who need help getting to and from appointments, ensuring they’re able to receive the care they need.

“Patients at times delay or cancel important treatment appointments, due to lack of transportation,” says Kenneth Chaij, network executive director of Oncology Services at Kettering Health. “Because of the support from the American Cancer Society, our Kettering Health Cancer Care team can arrange and pay for transportation to ensure patients are able to easily access the care and treatments they need.”