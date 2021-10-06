Grant helps Kettering Health get cancer patients to appointments

Kettering Health received a $15,000 American Cancer Society transportation grant to help cancer patients get to their appointments.
The grant allows Kettering Health Cancer Care to offer gas cards, bus passes or cab fare for patients who need help getting to and from appointments, ensuring they’re able to receive the care they need.
“Patients at times delay or cancel important treatment appointments, due to lack of transportation,” says Kenneth Chaij, network executive director of Oncology Services at Kettering Health. “Because of the support from the American Cancer Society, our Kettering Health Cancer Care team can arrange and pay for transportation to ensure patients are able to easily access the care and treatments they need.”
Kettering Health Cancer Care social workers have helped more than 20 patients with rides to appointments since receiving the funds on Sept. 22 and will continue to assist patients with transportation issues until the grant ends on Dec. 31.
“American Cancer Society patient support services—such as these transportation grants—fill critical cancer gaps and are aligned to the American Cancer Society goal of improving lives of patients and their families,” said Kathy Goss, regional vice president of Cancer Control at the American Cancer Society. “The newly awarded grant funding provides a boost of support to help address currently unmet needs in the Greater Dayton area.”