Outgoing Premier Health CEO sets up scholarship fund

Premier Health’s president and CEO, who is retiring early 2022, announced she is setting up scholarship funds at the University of Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital Foundation to benefit nursing students.
Boosalis, also chair of the University of Dayton board of trustees, said when she worked as a critical care nurse for a decade that it was “a strong foundation for everything else I have done in my adult life, both personally and professionally.”
“Giving back in a way that will help others and reduce barriers to pursue their calling on this career path gives me great joy,” Boosalis said in a statement. “I believe that it will not only benefit the individuals who receive the scholarships but, by extension, will have a positive impact on their colleagues and patients within this community.”
Two University of Dayton students will be the first beneficiaries of the scholarships in fall 2022.
That cohort of two students will get the scholarships for two consecutive years, and in their third and fourth years would then receive both financial aid and a stipend through a scholarship administered by the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation.
In the fall of 2024, a second cohort of two students beginning their nursing education at UD would receive scholarships. From 2024 onward, four UD nursing students will receive financial assistance from the two funds at any one time.