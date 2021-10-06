Outgoing Premier Health CEO sets up scholarship fund

Boosalis, also chair of the University of Dayton board of trustees, said when she worked as a critical care nurse for a decade that it was “a strong foundation for everything else I have done in my adult life, both personally and professionally.”

“Giving back in a way that will help others and reduce barriers to pursue their calling on this career path gives me great joy,” Boosalis said in a statement. “I believe that it will not only benefit the individuals who receive the scholarships but, by extension, will have a positive impact on their colleagues and patients within this community.”