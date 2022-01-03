Great Miami River flood controls hold up after heavy rainfall

MCD said the Englewood Dam remains in storage after water rose above the top of the concrete openings.

The flood protection system reduces flood risk for riverfront cities along the Great Miami River and was created by MCD engineers following the 1913 flood.

“For nearly 100 years, these structures have protected cities from Piqua to Hamilton,” MCD said.

The conservancy district will continue to monitor the river levels but expects the first high water event of 2022 to finish by Wednesday as there is no precipitation in the forecast.