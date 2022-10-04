dayton-daily-news logo
Greater Dayton Humane Society to raffle off Mitsubishi SUV

Local News
By
1 hour ago

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton has announced it is raffling off an SUV in partnership with the Jeff Schmidt Auto Group to raise funds for the shelter.

The prize of the drawing, called the Car RUFFle, is a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.

Tickets are available for any Ohioan aged 18 or older, with the drawing taking place Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at www.CarRUFFle.com, and cost $25 for one ticket, $40 for two tickets, $100 for six tickets, and $500 for 35 tickets. A portion of the sale goes to the humane society to fund its programs and services.

Humane Society of Greater Dayton President and CEO Brian Weltge said, “Our organization relies on fundraisers like this to provide the supplies and medical care our animals need while they are with us. Thanks to your support of this raffle, you are directly helping to save lives of animals in need.”

