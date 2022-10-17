Greene CATS offering free rides to Greene County polls for Nov. 8 election

The New Carlisle-based organization Family & Youth Initiatives has funded the day of free rides for the last three years.

“We appreciate FYI’s sponsorship to help Greene CATS provide riders with access to their polling locations as well as other government and social services agencies, medical facilities, and retail stores along the Flex Routes on Election Day,” said Greene CATS Executive Director Ken Collier.

Any organizations interested in sponsoring rides on Greene CATS Public Transit can email interest to info@greenecats.org.

“We believe it is important for everyone to have access to all the services they need, and Greene CATS helps them get there,” said Nikki Stefanow, FYI Executive Director. “We can let people know about the free services we have available in the community and give them a helping hand for the day.”