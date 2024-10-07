Greene CATS to offer free transportation on Election Day in Greene County

Riders who schedule Election Day rides in advance will also be able to do so free of charge. Trip requests may be submitted to Greene Cats at (937) 708-8322, option 1 by noon Nov. 1. The scheduling office is open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The free transportation is sponsored by the Pam and Gourdin Foundation, American Legion Post 526, FISH Food Pantry, the Fairborn Knights of Columbus, and the St. Vincent DePaul Society.

“Our foundation would like to see every eligible Greene County voter have the opportunity to participate in one of the essential foundations of our democracy: voting,” said Pam and Gourdin Foundation representative David Johnston.

For flex route schedules and maps, visit the Greene CATS website at www.greenecountyohio.gov/GreeneCATS.