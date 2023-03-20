Greene County Democrats to move headquarters from Xenia to Fairborn

“We want to spend our dollars in a way that supports local businesses, instead of sending rent to an out-of-state landlord,” said McCarthy. “Sylvia Chess is engaged in the community and supportive of the small business environment there.”

The Greene County Democratic headquarters in Xenia has been the site of vandalism multiple times over the past few years. In April 2020, chunks of concrete were used to break the windows fronting South Detroit and West Main streets. Just over a month later, someone fired a gun at the front door and through the windows of the building at night, and in July 2021, a man was seen on security cameras throwing bricks through the windows again.

Despite this, the vandalism and potential safety concerns were not factors in the move, McCarthy said.

“The violence that occurred did not factor into the decision at all. No one brought it up in discussion,” she said.

Financial savings from the move will be directed towards outreach and community events around the county, McCarthy said, as well as participating in Fairborn events like the July 4th parade and the Sweet Corn festival.

Greene County Democrats will host a “Housewarming and Member Mingle” event on April 14 at 5 p.m., at 440 W. Main St, Fairborn.