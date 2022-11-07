Greene County election officials say problem with Kettering ballots is resolved

Some voters from a tiny slice of Kettering that is technically part of Greene County said the county-wide mental health renewal levy did not appear on their ballots.

The 1.5-mill renewal supports the Mental Health and Recovery Board of Clark, Greene, and Madison Counties, which connects those at risk of mental health or substance use to the right treatment. The 10-year renewal costs an estimated $29.07 per $100,000 of home value annually, and MHRB levy dollars generated in Greene County can only be spent in Greene County.