Greene County election officials say problem with Kettering ballots is resolved

A small portion of Greene County voters who live in Kettering had issues getting countywide issues on their ballots during the early voting period. That problem has been resolved, the Greene County Board of Elections said, and advised voters in that area to cast their ballots as normal on Election Day.
Some voters from a tiny slice of Kettering that is technically part of Greene County said the county-wide mental health renewal levy did not appear on their ballots.
The 1.5-mill renewal supports the Mental Health and Recovery Board of Clark, Greene, and Madison Counties, which connects those at risk of mental health or substance use to the right treatment. The 10-year renewal costs an estimated $29.07 per $100,000 of home value annually, and MHRB levy dollars generated in Greene County can only be spent in Greene County.
Greene County Board of Elections Director Alisha Lampert said the issue affected only a half-dozen people who voted early in-person before it was addressed. Lampert said those voters were then mailed separate ballots for the mental health levy.
After the issue was identified, any Kettering residents who voted early at the Board of Elections office were directed to a voting machine containing the correct information, Lampert said.
Residents of the overlapping parts of Kettering and Greene County who plan to vote on Election Day should cast their ballots at their polling places as normal, Lampert said.
Most of Kettering exists inside Montgomery County, but roughly 350 people on the eastern edge of the city are across the Greene County line.
