Greene County Fair continues through Saturday

The Greene County Fair will continue through Saturday in Xenia. Gates open at 8 a.m. each day, admission is $6 for those who 10 and older, and children 9 and younger are admitted free with a paying adult. Rides and grandstand events are additional.
The week’s weather should be ideal for the fair participants and animals.
How to go
When: Aug. 2-7, open 8 a.m. and closes following that evening’s grandstand event.
Where: 120 Fairground Road, Xenia, OH 45385
Daily Gate Admission: $6 (9 and under get in free with paying adult)
Fair Rides: Wristbands $18, Family Night Discount Wristband $14,
Rides open at 4 p.m.
Grandstand Events:
Monday, Aug. 2, 8 p.m. SMASH IT Demo Derby (Grandstand $5, Infield $15)
Tuesday, Aug. 3, 7 p.m. COTPC Truck Pulls ($5, Infield $15)
Wednesday, Aug. 4, 6:30 p.m. Harness Racing (Free)
Thursday, Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m. Harness Racing (Free)
Friday, Aug. 6, 7 p.m. OSTPA Truck and Tractor Pulls (Grandstand $5, Infield $10)
Saturday, Aug. 7, 5 p.m. ATV / Truck Drag Races (Practice at 2:00 p.m.)