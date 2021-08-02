dayton-daily-news logo
X

Greene County Fair continues through Saturday

Local News | 59 minutes ago

The Greene County Fair will continue through Saturday in Xenia. Gates open at 8 a.m. each day, admission is $6 for those who 10 and older, and children 9 and younger are admitted free with a paying adult. Rides and grandstand events are additional.

The week’s weather should be ideal for the fair participants and animals.

Payton Fannin from Jamestown practices her brace with her market lamb, Curley at the Greene County Fair Monday August 2, 2021. The fair runs through August 7. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Payton Fannin from Jamestown practices her brace with her market lamb, Curley at the Greene County Fair Monday August 2, 2021. The fair runs through August 7. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

From left, Emma Simmons and Emma Beard ready their Lionshead rabbits for show at the Greene County Fair on Monday August 2, 2021. The fair runs through August 7. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
From left, Emma Simmons and Emma Beard ready their Lionshead rabbits for show at the Greene County Fair on Monday August 2, 2021. The fair runs through August 7. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

How to go

When: Aug. 2-7, open 8 a.m. and closes following that evening’s grandstand event.

Where: 120 Fairground Road, Xenia, OH 45385

Daily Gate Admission: $6 (9 and under get in free with paying adult)

Fair Rides: Wristbands $18, Family Night Discount Wristband $14,

Rides open at 4 p.m.

Grandstand Events:

Monday, Aug. 2, 8 p.m. SMASH IT Demo Derby (Grandstand $5, Infield $15)

Tuesday, Aug. 3, 7 p.m. COTPC Truck Pulls ($5, Infield $15)

Wednesday, Aug. 4, 6:30 p.m. Harness Racing (Free)

Thursday, Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m. Harness Racing (Free)

Friday, Aug. 6, 7 p.m. OSTPA Truck and Tractor Pulls (Grandstand $5, Infield $10)

Saturday, Aug. 7, 5 p.m. ATV / Truck Drag Races (Practice at 2:00 p.m.)

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top