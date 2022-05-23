Greene County, Fairborn to aid nonprofits with ARPA funds

All applications will be evaluated for compliance based on the ARPA guidelines and then passed through to either the city or the county, officials said. Questions should be directed to county Development Director Eric Henry at 937-562-5007.

The city is narrowing its focus on prioritizing areas where $6.8 million in federal COVID relief funds will be spent.

In addition to nonprofits, talks have included up to $1 million for stormwater projects and around $500,000 for small businesses, Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller has said.

City council is expected to approve a resolution outlining ARPA projects June 6 and appropriate the funds two weeks later, Fairborn City Manager Rob Anderson has said.

“This is a great opportunity for us to assist the nonprofit organizations within the city … as they continue to provide crucial services to the people of our community,” Anderson said in the announcement.

County commissioners recently approved ARPA disbursements. Athletes in Action — through the city of Xenia — will get $1 million to build a water line out to the organization’s planned Wooden Family Fieldhouse.

The faith-based nonprofit is building the new sports complex and indoor soccer field on its Xenia campus, expecting to draw more than 400,000 athletes to the county per year.

Michael’s House in Fairborn, an advocacy center for victims of child abuse and neglect, received $47,000 for technology upgrades. Wright State’s Boonshoft School of Medicine also received $250,000 to expand its medical program building.

Other coronavirus relief money will fund internal county projects, including $1.35 million for communication and radio systems for county sanitary engineering, which allows each site to work remotely, and $360,000 for wellfield upgrades.