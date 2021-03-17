Greene County libraries to give out free COVID home tests

The Greene County Public Library system will give out free coronavirus tests starting today.
The public library, in partnership with the Ohio Department of Health, will distribute Abbott BinaxNOW Rapid COVID-19 Antigen at-home test kits for free of charge. Kits are available starting on Wednesday at all seven libraries, exclusively through no-contact curbside service.
“Access is at the core of our mission, and with libraries across the county, we are excited to partner with ODH to deliver these test kits,” said Greene County Public Library Executive Director Karl Colón in a media release. “COVID-19 has not only meant finding new ways to do the things we normally do as a library, but finding new ways to do the things that our community now needs.”
To get a test, residents will need to park in a Greene County Public Library “curbside pick up only” spot and call the designated number. Once on the phone, inform library staff you are picking up COVID testing kits.
Getting an accurate test result requires test takers to have a Windows or Mac laptop with a microphone, speaker and webcam; a desktop computer with an adjustable webcam or an Apple or Android phone or tablet. Test takers must also have an email address and an internet connection. Test takers will need to download the NAVICA app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play App Store and create an account.
Those without access to these resources are encouraged to call eMed customer support at (844) 943-0753.
Further details on the Abbott BinaxNOW Rapid COVID-19 Antigen At-Home Test preparation, pick up, administering and receiving results are available online at https://greenelibrary.info/covid19test/. Greene County Public Library locations and operating hours are available online at https://greenelibrary.bibliocommons.com/locations/.