Greene County libraries to give out free COVID home tests

The public library, in partnership with the Ohio Department of Health, will distribute Abbott BinaxNOW Rapid COVID-19 Antigen at-home test kits for free of charge. Kits are available starting on Wednesday at all seven libraries, exclusively through no-contact curbside service.

“Access is at the core of our mission, and with libraries across the county, we are excited to partner with ODH to deliver these test kits,” said Greene County Public Library Executive Director Karl Colón in a media release. “COVID-19 has not only meant finding new ways to do the things we normally do as a library, but finding new ways to do the things that our community now needs.”