Greene County man accused of killing outside Xenia bar indicted on a dozen charges

Brad Alan Stewart, 32, was indicted on aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of having weapons while under disability, one count of aggravated robbery, two counts of tampering with evidence, one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle and one count of receiving stolen property, all felonies, as well as one misdemeanor charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, according to Greene County court records.

Stewart’s charges stem from May 26. At 1:35 a.m., emergency crews were called to the Roundtable Bar at 306 Home Ave., where they found an unconscious man with a gunshot wound.