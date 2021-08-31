Greene County offering 3rd COVID vaccine for immunocompromised

Greene County Public Health is offering a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for people who are immunocompromised.
At this time, an additional dose is not recommended for people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
People with the following conditions are eligible for a third dose, according to Public Health:
- Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (20 milligrams or more of prednisone daily or an equivalent) including:
- Alkylating agents
- Antimetabolites
- Cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive
- Transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs
- Tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers o other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory •
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Moderate or severe immunodeficiency such as DiGeorge or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome
- Received a CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant and are within two years of transplant or taking immunosuppression therapy
- Received a solid-organ transplant and are presently taking immunosuppressive therapy
- Undergoing cancer treatment – solid tumors and hematologic malignancies
Public Health has a vaccine clinic on Thursday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at its main office at 360 Wilson Drive in Xenia.
Patients can schedule an appointment at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or stop by Public Health during vaccine clinic hours. Patients should remember to bring their vaccination card to the appointment.
Anyone with questions can call Public Health at 937-374-5600 or visit www.gcph.info.
