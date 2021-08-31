dayton-daily-news logo
Greene County offering 3rd COVID vaccine for immunocompromised

Members of the Dayton & Montgomery County Public Health, prepare for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Sinclair College Centerville, located at 5800 Clyo Rd. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Caption
Local News
By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

Greene County Public Health is offering a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for people who are immunocompromised.

At this time, an additional dose is not recommended for people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

People with the following conditions are eligible for a third dose, according to Public Health:

  • Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (20 milligrams or more of prednisone daily or an equivalent) including:
    • Alkylating agents
    • Antimetabolites
    • Cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive
    • Transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs
    • Tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers o other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory •
  • Advanced or untreated HIV infection
  • Moderate or severe immunodeficiency such as DiGeorge or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome
  • Received a CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant and are within two years of transplant or taking immunosuppression therapy
  • Received a solid-organ transplant and are presently taking immunosuppressive therapy
  • Undergoing cancer treatment – solid tumors and hematologic malignancies
Public Health has a vaccine clinic on Thursday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at its main office at 360 Wilson Drive in Xenia.

Patients can schedule an appointment at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or stop by Public Health during vaccine clinic hours. Patients should remember to bring their vaccination card to the appointment.

Anyone with questions can call Public Health at 937-374-5600 or visit www.gcph.info.

