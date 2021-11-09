Greene County offering COVID-19 vaccines for ages 5 and older this week

The clinics are on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at 360 Wilson Drive in Xenia.

The pediatric Pfizer vaccine will be available for kids ages 5 to 11. It is the only COVID-19 vaccine recommended by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for that age group at this time.