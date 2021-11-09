dayton-daily-news logo
Greene County offering COVID-19 vaccines for ages 5 and older this week

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
41 minutes ago

Greene County Public Health is vaccinating people 5 and older against COVID-19 at three vaccine clinics this week.

The clinics are on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at 360 Wilson Drive in Xenia.

The pediatric Pfizer vaccine will be available for kids ages 5 to 11. It is the only COVID-19 vaccine recommended by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for that age group at this time.

Parents and guardians must accompany their child during vaccination.

Greene County is also offering first, second and booster doses of the vaccine during the clinics.

Patients should bring their vaccine record card, driver’s license and insurance card, if applicable.

Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are preferred. To make an appointment, visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

