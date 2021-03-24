Greene County opens COVID vaccine appointments to ages 16+

People ages 16 and older can now register for coronavirus vaccine appointments in Greene County this week.
Greene County Public Health announced Tuesday that the agency received approval from the state to vaccinate ages 16 and older this week, despite eligibity not expanding until Monday.
‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️ Late this afternoon, we received notice that we have the approval of the state to accept ages 16+...Posted by Greene County Public Health on Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Gov. Mike DeWine said earlier this week that vaccine providers who have vaccine appointments available can open them to people 16 and older to avoid wasting vaccines.
To register for a vaccine appointment, visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ and indicate that you are eligible for the vaccine by selecting “yes” to one of the eligibility questions. Search for Xenia using the search tool and then select “Greene County Public Health Covid Vaccine” as the provider.
Greene County Public Health COVID vaccine clinics are held at 2730 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek Twp.
The state website will update eligibility on Monday to include people ages 16 and older. Anyone struggling to make a vaccine appointment can call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH or log on to vaxchat.ohio.gov.
For more information about Greene County Public Health COVID vaccine clinics, email covid19@gcph.info or visit https://www.gcph.info/wellness-services/commicable-disease/covid-19?gtm_cardu=urgentcard.