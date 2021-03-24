Greene County opens COVID vaccine appointments to ages 16+

Gov. Mike DeWine said earlier this week that vaccine providers who have vaccine appointments available can open them to people 16 and older to avoid wasting vaccines.

To register for a vaccine appointment, visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ and indicate that you are eligible for the vaccine by selecting “yes” to one of the eligibility questions. Search for Xenia using the search tool and then select “Greene County Public Health Covid Vaccine” as the provider.