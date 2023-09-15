Greene County property taxes projected to rise 13% on average in 2024

Residential property owners in Greene County will see their property taxes go up by 13% on average in 2024 after a surge in home values, according to new data from the Greene County Auditor’s office.

The biggest average increases in taxes will come in the city of Xenia and Cedarville village at 21% each, with Fairborn and Bath Twp. close behind, averaging 17%. The lowest increases are in Sugarcreek Twp. and the city of Bellbrook, where the average rise will be 4%.

The differences largely have to do with variations in home value increases as well as the types of taxes in each community.

Greene County Auditor David Graham said the estimates do not include overlapping values from other counties (for example, the Fairborn City School district also has territory in both Montgomery and Clark County), though the impact should be negligible. The estimates also do not account for any tax credits the property owner may be receiving.

Greene County residents can view their property valuation updates for tax year 2023 (calendar year 2024) on the Greene County Auditor’s website at gis.greenecountyohio.gov/reappraisal/. Residents can also view recent sales of properties in their neighborhood to assist in evaluating the accuracy of the appraisal.

If a property owner still believes their value is inaccurate, they can schedule an appointment with an appraiser. All appointments must be scheduled by Oct. 6, and final values will be released in December.

Property taxes are spiking by double digits across the Miami Valley because of the red-hot housing market. Average home sale prices soared in the period leading up to this year’s property value update. Greene County’s updated values are based on sales that occurred during 2022, Graham said, adding that he “encourages property owners to visit the website to ensure that their property information is correct and the value reflects current market conditions.”

Schools are also particularly significant in the impact on Greene County property taxes, because they are generally the largest recipient of property taxes, and because of the so-called “20-mill floor.”

Ohio law says that effective tax millage for certain school levies can’t fall below 20 mills. Once they hit that 20-mill floor, the amount you pay starts to increase as the value of your home goes up. The floor only applies to basic operating levies, and doesn’t apply to emergency levies, substitute levies or levies that improve district facilities and infrastructure.

In Greene County, all school districts except Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District are at the 20-mill floor, according to Graham.

By Ohio law, property in all counties is reappraised in cycles every six years, with property values updated every third year based on recent sales. This year, Greene, Montgomery, and Butler Counties are all going through a reappraisal locally.

Greene County projection: Average property tax increases Municipality Average value increase 2023 taxes on $100K home 2024 est. taxes on same home % Change Bath Twp 35% 2,194.25 2,571.69 17% Fairborn City 35% 2,171.81 2,551.64 17% Beavercreek Twp 23% 2,480.11 2,691.76 9% Beavercreek City 27% 2,846.61 3,204.46 13% Cedarville Village 39% 1,963.25 2,380.23 21% Yellow Springs Village 24% 2,310.28 2,517.39 9% Sugarcreek Twp 25% 2,577.33 2,668.38 4% Bellbrook City 28% 2,684.32 2,794.29 4% Xenia Twp 27% 2,067.26 2,428.47 17% Xenia City 36% 1,932.56 2,334.19 21% Source: Greene County Auditor Source: Greene County Auditor

A bipartisan bill to freeze property taxes for eligible seniors was introduced at the Ohio Statehouse this week as one of several legislative responses to help Ohio’s homeowners cope with soaring property valuations.

Under the bill, Ohioans 70 or older who make less than $70,000 a year and have owned their home for 10 years or longer would be able to have their property taxes frozen in time. Legislators have not yet voted on it.

The Ohio Department of Taxation has recommended an average countywide property value increase of 37% for Montgomery County and 34% in Greene County in this year’s triennial revaluation.