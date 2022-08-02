BreakingNews
Man killed in Dayton machete, vehicle attack ID'd
Greene County Public Health to apply adulticide to control mosquito population

Greene County is scheduled to apply multiple neighborhoods with adulticide to control the mosquito population Wednesday.

The application process will be between 9 p.m. to midnight.

Application will take 90 minutes and will occur before sundown with evening temperatures above 60 degrees, according to a press release from Greene County Public Health.

Weather must be calm with no rain or gusty breezes, the release said.

The following areas will be sprayed:

  • Massie, Cato and Kylemore drives in Xenia
  • Rotary Park in Beavercreek Twp.
  • Angel’s Pass Park in Beavercreek Twp.
  • Willowcrest/Riverhills Drive in Beavercreek City
  • Cemex Park in Fairborn
  • Rona Hills Park (and surrounding community) in Fairborn
  • Faircreek Park in Fairborn
  • Seaman Park (and the adjacent bike path) in Jamestown

“Please do not to follow behind the sprayer unless absolutely necessary and maintain a minimum of 200 feet clearance behind our vehicle,” Greene County Public Health said in the release. “If you must follow, close all windows in your vehicle and turn the air conditioning control to the max or re-circulate position. This will help to minimize any unwanted exposures.”

If people do not wish to have the area around their home treated, please contact Greene County Public Health at 937-374-5607 or email ehpermits@gcph.info.

