Greene County Public Health to apply adulticide to control mosquito population

Massie, Cato and Kylemore drives in Xenia

Rotary Park in Beavercreek Twp.

Angel’s Pass Park in Beavercreek Twp.

Willowcrest/Riverhills Drive in Beavercreek City

Cemex Park in Fairborn

Rona Hills Park (and surrounding community) in Fairborn

Faircreek Park in Fairborn

Seaman Park (and the adjacent bike path) in Jamestown

“Please do not to follow behind the sprayer unless absolutely necessary and maintain a minimum of 200 feet clearance behind our vehicle,” Greene County Public Health said in the release. “If you must follow, close all windows in your vehicle and turn the air conditioning control to the max or re-circulate position. This will help to minimize any unwanted exposures.”

If people do not wish to have the area around their home treated, please contact Greene County Public Health at 937-374-5607 or email ehpermits@gcph.info.