Greene County Public Health to host vaccine clinic at Fairborn church next week

Appointments can be scheduled online at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/. Those interested should input Fairborn in the search bar and click on ‘availability’ under ‘Greene County - Abiding Christ,’ the release said. Abiding Christ Lutheran Church is located at 326 East Dayton Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn.

Once you have scheduled an appointment, you will receive a confirmation code by email. Greene County Public Health asks that you bring the code with you to your appointment.