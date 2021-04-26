Greene County Public Health to host vaccine clinic at Fairborn church next week

Greene County Public Health is hosting a vaccine clinic at Abiding Christ Lutheran Church on Monday, May 3, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The clinic is open to the public and will provide the Moderna vaccine, a release from Greene County Public Health said.
Appointments can be scheduled online at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/. Those interested should input Fairborn in the search bar and click on ‘availability’ under ‘Greene County - Abiding Christ,’ the release said. Abiding Christ Lutheran Church is located at 326 East Dayton Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn.
Once you have scheduled an appointment, you will receive a confirmation code by email. Greene County Public Health asks that you bring the code with you to your appointment.
If you have difficulty scheduling an appointment online, reach out to the Ohio Department of Health at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH or online at https://vaxchat.ohio.gov.
Since March 29, COVID-19 vaccinations have been available to Ohioans age 16 and older. Ohioans over 16 can get the Pfizer vaccine, however, only those 18 and older are eligible for the Moderna vaccine. The Monday clinic will have the Moderna vaccine available.
As of Sunday, more than 4,500,000 people in Ohio have had at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, the ODH reported. More than 3,500,000 Ohioans have completed their dose, or about 30% of the population.