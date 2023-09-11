Greene County road paving begins Tuesday, lasts two weeks; traffic delays likely

Staff Report

About four miles of Dayton Yellow Springs Road between the Fairborn city limits (near Trebein Road) and the Yellow Springs village limits (near Antioch University) will be repaved starting Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Dayton Yellow Springs Road will be under construction between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday thru Saturday. That stretch of road is two lanes, and traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Travelers can expect delays and are encouraged to use alternative routes.

The Greene County Engineer’s Office said the work will last about two weeks, weather and equipment permitting, and will be done by the John R. Jurgensen Co.

When driving through these areas, motorists are asked to slow down and use caution, as there are unmarked no-passing zones.

In October 2021, the Greene County Engineer applied for funding through the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission as part of the Fast Act Program. Dayton Yellow Springs Road received $474,023 in federal resurfacing money, and Federal Road received $825,000 from the Surface Transportation Program toward an estimated $2.3 million project paving project in 2023.

Dayton Yellow Springs Road is a 4.4-mile rural roadway in Greene County that connects the city of Fairborn and Yellow Springs and is part of the regional transportation network. Dayton Yellow Springs Road was last resurfaced in 2013 and microsurfaced in 2016.