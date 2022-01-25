Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Greene County sheriff urges driver caution after deputy’s cruiser hit

caption arrowCaption
A Greene County sheriff's deputy was nearly struck by a vehicle that lost control on an icy road. Cruiser cam caught the incident.

Local News
By Holly Souther
16 minutes ago

A Greene County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was hit by an incoming car heading south bound on state Route 72 near Clifton on Monday night.

A deputy was outside the cruiser investigating a crash at the time. The driver was unable to stop due to icy and slick roads and struck the cruiser, according to the sheriff’s office.

ExplorePedestrian crashes make up large part of fatalities: ‘We are in a day in age of distracted driving’
caption arrowCaption
A Greene County Sheriff's Office cruiser was hit while a deputy was investigating a crash Monday night on state Route 72 near Clifton. Photo courtesy the Greene County Sheriff's Office.

A Greene County Sheriff's Office cruiser was hit while a deputy was investigating a crash Monday night on state Route 72 near Clifton. Photo courtesy the Greene County Sheriff's Office.

caption arrowCaption
A Greene County Sheriff's Office cruiser was hit while a deputy was investigating a crash Monday night on state Route 72 near Clifton. Photo courtesy the Greene County Sheriff's Office.

Dash camera footage showed the cruiser moving forward after it was hit and the deputy jumping back to get out of the way.

The deputy was not injured.

“Sheriff Scott Anger is grateful that the deputy was not injured and he reminds drivers to use caution when approaching any stopped emergency vehicles,” read a press release. “Drivers need to slow down and make sure they provide increased distance to stop when road conditions are poor.”

In Other News
1
Unemployment-related ID theft victims qualify for free credit...
2
Error results in incomplete daily COVID cases in Ohio; regional...
3
Franklin hires new varsity football coach
4
Bond set for man accused of gross abuse of corpse involving missing...
5
Air Force Museum Foundation chief to retire at month’s end

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top