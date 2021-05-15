Greene County taking steps to put renewal bridge levy on November ballot

Explore Historic covered bridge to be dedicated in Greene County

This bridge levy has been in place since the 1960′s, Goff said. The last time Greene County voters would have seen this bridge levy on the ballot would have been in the 2016 election.

The Greene County Engineer’s office is responsible for nearly 300 bridges around the county on all county roads, township roads and other through routes in the county.

Bridge levy funds in the past have been used to restore historic covered bridges in Greene County, as well as other aging bridge infrastructure.