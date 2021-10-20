Greene County tax issues: here’s what to know

In smaller communities, the village of Jamestown is seeking approval of a new, five-year, 2.3-mill levy to address its streets, which have fallen into disrepair in recent years. Jamestown property owners would pay an additional $80.50 per $100,000 of property value if the levy passes..

Silvercreek Twp., which includes Jamestown, has a permanent 2-mill levy for fire and EMS services on the November ballot. The levy would cost $70 annually per $100,000 in property value and would generate $176,000 per year, according to the Greene County Auditor’s office.

Spring Valley Twp. is seeking to replace an existing 1-mill fire and EMS levy with a permanent 3 mills that, if passed, would generate $290,000 per year, raising property taxes on a $100,000 home from $6 to $105 annually.

Jefferson Twp. is also asking voters to approve a new, five-year, 3-mill road repair levy that would generate $117,000 per year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $105 per year.

Renewals by the numbers:

Several Greene County jurisdictions are asking voters to approve renewal levies that would keep tax rates the same, but extend those taxes for another five years.

Bellbrook is seeking renewal of 1.3 mills for general expenses, with a resident’s cost remaining at $31.65 annually per $100,000 of property value.

Cedarville Twp. is seeking renewal of 1 mill for fire and EMS, with cost remaining at $27.08 annually per $100,000 of property value.

Cedarville village is seeking renewal of 2.6 mills for general expenses, with cost remaining at $14.41 annually per $100,000 of property value.

Fairborn is seeking renewal of 4.4 mills for fire and EMS, with cost remaining at $113.60 annually per $100,000 of property value.

Fairborn is seeking renewal of 4.4 mills for police, with cost remaining at $113.60 annually per $100,000 of property value.

Jamestown is seeking renewal of 2.3 mills for police, with cost remaining at $87.04 annually per $100,000 of property value.

Jefferson Twp. is seeking renewal of 2 mills for fire and EMS, with cost remaining at $21.28 annually per $100,000 of property value.

Ross Twp. is seeking renewal of 1.5 mills for fire and EMS, with cost remaining at $14.81 annually per $100,000 of property value.

Spring Valley Twp. is seeking renewal of two levies for general expenses, a 1-mill levy at $31.52 per $100,000 and a 0.3-mill levy at $1.80 per $100,000.

Spring Valley village is seeking renewal of 2.3 mills for general expenses, with cost remaining at $60.60 annually per $100,000 of property value.