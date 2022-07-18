Greene County to improve tornado sirens with federal COVID relief funds

Additional ARPA expenditures approved Thursday included $75,000 for the Riding Center in Yellow Springs to help it secure a long-term lease with Glen Helen and up to $10,000 for local firefighters to participate in a November conference hosted by the Brothers Helping Brothers Project.

Greene County has also been awarded $500,000 from the Ohio Department of Development’s Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program for demolition of three commercial buildings and five residential properties, with a $550,000 local match provided by the commercial property owners, according to county documents. Interested demolition and asbestos abatement contractors should sign up on the county’s website.

Greene County has committed a large portion of its $33 million in ARPA funding, including about $9.6 million for expanding broadband internet and $10 million in “revenue replacement” for funds that are going toward a new county jail. Commissioners have also funded upgrades to the Greene County library, allocated funds for supplementing COVID contact tracing in schools, and $250,000 in consulting.

The county has approximately $3 million in ARPA funds remaining to be allocated, which commissioners have said previously may be put into additional nonprofit grants. All funds must be spent by 2026.