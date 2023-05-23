X

Greene County to put children’s services levy on November ballot

33 minutes ago

The Greene County Commission has taken the first step in putting a children services renewal levy on the ballot for November.

Greene County Children Services is seeking the renewal of a 1.5 mill property tax levy for a period of 10 years, starting in 2024 and running through 2033. The levy is to support the “care, protection and placement of abused, neglected, and dependent children,” according to public documents.

Greene County Children Services manages family assessment, foster care, adoption and independent living programs in the county.

The levy raised nearly $6.3 million for the agency in 2022, said Beth Rubin, Director of Greene County Job and Family Services. The agency relies on the levy for “core services to children,” and represents nearly half of the Children Services budget, she said.

Commissioners authorized legislation asking the Board of Elections to place the issue on the November ballot last week.

