Greene County to tear down old Fulmer grocery in Xenia

Greene County received $100,000 in state funds to tear down the former Fulmer grocery, part of a $500,000 ask to demolish several eyesore buildings in the county. The city also committed $50,000 towards the demolition project, although those funds may not be needed in full, Xenia city officials said.

“We are pleased that Greene County included this demolition project in their overall grant, and look forward to completion,” said Xenia city Development Director Steve Brodsky.