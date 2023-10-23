Greene County voters to decide renewal tax levies for county service agencies

Greene County voters will decide in the Nov. 7 election whether to approve continued funding for three separate county agencies, as large chunks of their operating budgets are on the ballot.

The three renewal levies are 1.5 mills for Children Services, 1.4 mills for senior services through the county’s Council on Aging, and 3.5 mills for the Board of Developmental Disabilities. Renewal levies keep tax millage rates the same, approving them for future years.

Children Services levy

Greene County Children Services is seeking the renewal of a 1.5-mill property tax levy for a period of 10 years, starting in 2024 and running through 2033. The levy, first introduced in 2008, has previously been renewed every five years. This year is the first 10-year ask.

The money funds safety programs — which include both investigations of abuse or neglect and measures to strengthen the family if needed — plus foster care, adoption, kinship care and independent living programs.

The levy costs a homeowner $45 for every $100,000 of home value, according to the Greene County Auditor, and raised nearly $6.3 million for the agency in 2022, according to Beth Rubin, Director of Greene County Job and Family Services. Levy funds are only spent on core services to children, and represent nearly half of the Children Services budget, she said. The other half comes from a combination of state and federal funding.

In 2022, Children’s Services processed around 3,000 referrals, and completed 600 investigations of abuse and neglect, Rubin said.

A total 139 children received placement last year through the agency, 45 of whom were re-unified with parents or guardians, and 17 of whom were placed in custody of other family members. Children services also completed 17 adoptions. The agency currently has 140 open cases, 68 children in custody, and of those, 30 are in permanent custody.

“As a resident of Greene County, it’s money well spent to protect children that would not otherwise have services or sometimes lifesaving support this levy guarantees,” said Jeanette Adkins, treasurer for Greene County Citizens for Children Services. “Even though they don’t see it, a lot has happened.”

Three PACs are registered with the Greene County Board of Elections, one in favor of each ballot issue, election officials said. No PACs have filed to formally oppose any of the renewals.

Senior services levy

The county’s senior citizen service is seeking a five-year 1.4-mill renewal levy through the Greene County Council on Aging. The levy costs a homeowner $42 for every $100,000 of home value, and would collect just shy of $6 million a year for the agency. This levy represents 97% of the council’s budget, said executive director Karen Puterbaugh.

Just over $1.1 million of the $6 million budget is allocated to nine local senior centers to assist with operations and to provide transportation for medical appointments for some agencies, according to the agency’s website. About $4.5 million is for the Partners in Care Program, which provides emergency response, home-delivered meals, in-home care, and adult day services.

The agency also hosts support groups for caregivers, those with Parkinson’s and other ailments, Medicare open enrollment assistance, and other avenues of keeping people informed. The agency serves about 1,500 seniors per month, she said.

“The most important thing we do is provide education,” Puterbaugh said. “We also do activities in senior centers related to socialization and community, something that’s vital in terms of our existence.”

Developmental Disabilities levy

The Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities is seeking a 3.5-mill levy renewal, which would cost a homeowner $94 for every $100,000 of taxable value, for a period of five years starting in 2025.

The levy will collect an estimated $13.6 million for the agency according to the county auditor’s office, and represents 87% of the agency’s budget.

The agency provides support services for children and adults who have developmental disabilities, including early intervention for children from birth to 3 years old, Community Relations Director Delana Zapata previously told the Dayton Daily News.

The organization provides funding and support for vocational services, job placement, adult day services, transportation, respite, residential services, and housing assistance. The board works with Four Oaks Early Intervention, Homecroft, Service and Support Administrators, other local certified providers, and and other community organizations to provide those services.

Since 2004, when the levy was originally passed, the Board has seen an increase in enrollment of 624 individuals or a 78% increase to a record 1,423 individuals in 2022.