Greene elections board discusses November problems with state officials

County Board of Elections Director Alisha Beeler said issues with write-in candidates on the evening of Nov. 2 led to the delay in finalizing results on election night. Technical errors and miscommunication with the ballot vendor caused ballots with write-in candidates to be held up during the adjudication process.

“These were minor mistakes that are being remedied,” Beeler said. “We want everyone on the ballot that needs to be and that legally should be. We want as many people as possible on the ballot because that is their right. It’s not about who wins, it’s about the election itself and we just want that to go smoothly.”