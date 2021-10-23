dayton-daily-news logo
Thousands of postcards to Greene County voters have wrong election date

Greene County Board of Elections are setting up voting machines from Dominion Voting Systems. STAFF FILE
Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
7 minutes ago

Thousands of postcards sent to Greene County voters have the wrong date for Election Day.

The notices were mailed to registered voters to alert them to a polling place change from the Nutter Center to the Fairfield Mall (North End) for the Nov. 2 General Election, according to the Greene County Board of Elections.

The postcard listed the date as Nov. 3, which fell on a Tuesday last year but is on a Wednesday this year. The correct date is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The polling place change from the Nutter Center to the Fairfield Mall is temporary, the board said.

Early voting is underway through Nov. 1 at the board offices, 551 Ledbetter Road in Xenia.

Hours are:

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 25-Oct. 29

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 30

1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 1.

For more information, contact the elections board at 937-562-6170.

