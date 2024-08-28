Grippo’s potato chips as an ice cream topping? This shop has it for a limited time

Aug 28, 2024
WARREN COUNTY — Whipty-Do, an ice cream shop that’s just a short drive from King’s Island, has brought back its Grippo’s cones for this week only.

Joe Fields, who owns the shop with his wife, Kristen, said this will be the third time they’ve featured the potato chips. He said they first launched it in 2017, brought it back in 2018 and hadn’t had the topping since.

He recalled the first time they decided to try it.

“I don’t know why, but I was like it sounds like it would be really good,” Fields said. “It kind of has that French fries in a Frosty type of thing where there’s salty and sweet and obviously with this one there’s a little bit of heat involved.”

The ice cream shop is using crushed up bags of Grippo’s Bar-B-Q flavored potato chips. This is not the first time they’ve had something salty in their ice cream. Fields said a few years ago they had a Whipty-Whirl featuring vanilla ice cream blended with potato chips and other candies.

“We really like to have things that are just available for the month, as well as things that are just available for the week,” Fields said. “This one might be a little bit different from what we normally offer, but it’s for one week. It gives people a chance to try something new and we’re having fun with it for sure.”

Fields admitted they did not plan to bring back the Grippo’s cones this week, but after it was mentioned in a team meeting and someone else asked them about it that same day, they felt like they needed to.

Whipty-Do introduced the Grippo’s cone on Monday and are expecting it to sell out on Friday or Saturday. Fields said it has been so popular that they’ve already had to replenish their potato chip supply.

Other specials the ice cream shop is featuring includes a Nutter Butter Parfait or a Whipty-Whirl with crushed Nutter Butters, only available this month. In September, Whipty-Do will have several new smores-inspired items.

MORE DETAILS

Whipty-Do is located at 2529 U.S. 22 in Maineville.

The ice cream shop’s drive-thru is open noon to 10 p.m. daily with a walk-up window open 3 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Hours will change starting Labor Day weekend with the drive-thru open 1 to 9 p.m. The walk-up window will remain open 3 to 9 p.m. throughout the week until it shuts down for the season.

The Fields opened the ice cream shop in May 2009. It’s open February through November with a special winter weekend planned during its temporary closure.

For more information, visit whiptydo.com or the ice cream shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@whiptydo).

