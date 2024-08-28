In August, the Dayton region saw 11 restaurants open, 6 announce closures

NOW OPEN

Thai Village opens in Centerville

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

After selling Thai Table in June, former owner Sue Whitted has opened a new restaurant a few miles down the road at Cornerstone of Centerville.

Thai Village, located at 5201 Cornerstone N. Blvd. in the former space of CoreLife Eatery, is in the midst of a soft opening that will continue through Sept. 1. After a brief pause, the restaurant will reopen on Sept. 6 for its grand opening.

Whitted was still in the process of creating the menu in June when she announced the new restaurant, but said customers can expect Thai, sushi and American-Thai fusion with meats like steak and lobster used in Thai food. The restaurant will have a full bar. It’s also located in a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA).

New vendor at 2nd Street Market serves Euro-American cuisine

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

La Petite Kitchen is one of the newest vendors at 2nd Street Market serving Euro-American inspired cuisine.

Owner Donald Whitcomb opened his first iteration of La Petite in the Oakley Kitchen Food Hall in 2021. He operated there for about year before moving to Asheville, North Carolina to be a restaurant consultant.

Whitcomb moved to the Dayton region for the opportunity to once again own and operate his own spot.

La Petite Kitchen features Carbonnade, the national dish of Belgium that’s also known as Belgian Beer stew. It features beef shoulder that is simmered in Belgian beer, brown sugar, onions, thyme, bay leaves and mustard. It’s then served over house made mashed potatoes.

Other popular items La Petite Kitchen offers includes Brussels-Style Belgian Waffle, Croque Monsieur or the American and Euro-style grilled cheeses and smash burgers.

Centerville’s first Chipotle opens

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Chipotle Mexican Grill opened its first location in Centerville on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

The restaurant is located at 1033 S. Main St. in the Centerville Place shopping center along Ohio 48 near the Kroger Marketplace.

The 2,325-square-foot restaurant features the brand’s signature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. The restaurant also has a 500-square-foot patio.

The Centerville location marks the 12th Chipotle restaurant in the Dayton region. In May 2023, a new Chipotle restaurant opened at 4215 Linden Ave. in Riverside.

Explore Chipotle opens 12th restaurant in Dayton region

New coffee shop in Centerville is donation-based

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Before moving her brokerage to Uptown Centerville in April, Christina Gentry had talked about hiring a barista and giving away free coffee to simply do something nice for others.

That idea came into fruition on Friday, Aug. 16 when she officially opened House Blend Café by Luxe Omni, a donation-based coffee shop open on Fridays and Saturdays at 58 E. Franklin St.

House Blend Café offers a variety of hot and cold coffee beverages such as Americanos, cappuccinos, frappes, lattes, espresso and cold brew. They also have Turkish coffee, Dalgona coffee and several teas.

The menu does not include prices, but customers are welcome to donate what they can. 100 percent of net proceeds will go towards charity.

European-style cafe with coffee, sandwiches opens in Kettering

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Socialite Cafe, a European-style cafe in Kettering with coffee, tea, sandwiches and more, is in the midst of a soft opening.

The cafe, located at 4011 Marshall Road behind Speedway, is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday during its soft opening. The grand opening will be Friday, Aug. 30 when the owners plan to expand their hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Owners Scott and Rebekah Allendevaux have spent the last 10 years traveling back and forth from the United Kingdom to Kettering and plan to share their experience through the new cafe.

Socialite Cafe has partnered with Proud Hound in Cincinnati as its coffee roaster and offers espresso, cortados, flat whites, cappuccinos, lattes, Americanos, cold brew and more. Teas on the menu include black, green and herbal.

The cafe will have an assortment of bakery items from Purely Sweet and Ordinarie Fare. During breakfast, customers can expect oatmeal, parfaits, chia seed pudding, a lox box with smoked salmon, capers, red onion and cream cheese and sandwiches.

For lunch, the menu features a variety of sandwiches and salads. In the evenings, the cafe plans to offer charcuterie boards and wine. It will also eventually have a full case of hand-dipped ice cream and smoothies.

Butterbee’s opens in Xenia

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Butterbee’s American Grille has officially opened in Xenia next to Skyline Chili on Progress Drive.

The Xenia restaurant will be Butterbee’s fourth location. Butterbee’s first opened in Mt. Orab in 2006 and expanded to Cincinnati in 2009 and Milford in 2014.

The family-friendly, sports-themed restaurant is famous for its hand-breaded chicken tenders and fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs.

The David Restaurant Group, who also owns and operates the Xenia Skyline Chili, saw Xenia as a “natural fit” for a Butterbee’s location because of its small-town feel.

Side Piece Soul Cafe serving meals from 6888 Kitchen Incubator at Dayton Arcade

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

After grieving the loss of several family members in Cleveland, Briana Parks and her partner, Marcus Parish, moved to Dayton for a fresh start.

They originally came to Dayton for an opportunity to open a restaurant, but when those plans didn’t pan out as expected Parks went on a hunt for a kitchen space.

Side Piece Soul Cafe now serves a variety of soul food such as fried porkchops, sautéed chicken, fried chicken, corn bread, macaroni and cheese, and sweet potato yams from 6888 Kitchen Incubator at Dayton Arcade.

On Monday, Aug. 19, her business launched on DoorDash.

Boss Potatoes now serving from 6888 Kitchen Incubator at Dayton Arcade

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Dayton native Martina Scott has quadrupled her customer base since she started cooking from her home almost four years ago.

On Wednesday, Aug. 7, she started her first day as a member of 6888 Kitchen Incubator, 32 S. Ludlow St., at the Dayton Arcade because she needed more space and wanted to cook outside of her home.

Boss Potatoes offers baked potatoes with a wide variety of toppings and options.

Scott plans to open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 6888 Kitchen Incubator. She hopes to expand to five days a week and offer breakfast potatoes.

Rolled ice cream shop opens in Dayton’s Wright Dunbar neighborhood

Credit: Facebook Photo Credit: Facebook Photo

Ever since Liz Smith was 14 years old she has dreamed of owning an ice cream shop. That dream became a reality on Thursday, Aug. 8 when I Heart Ice Cream officially opened its doors in Dayton’s Wright Dunbar Historic Commercial District.

The Thai-inspired rolled ice cream shop is located at 9 N. Williams St., next to Juicing Jammers Juice Bar.

I Heart Ice Cream offers rolled ice cream with a variety of toppings. Favorites include the Oreo (a vanilla base with Oreos, whipped cream and chocolate syrup) or Berries & Cream (a vanilla base with fresh strawberries, whipped cream and sprinkles). Smith’s favorite is the Reese W/A Spoon (a chocolate base with peanut butter, whipped cream, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup and chocolate syrup).

The ice cream shop also offers boba, milkshakes, bubble waffle cones and Belgian waffles with a variety of toppings. Smith has plans to add a hot menu of hotdogs and brats once she feels they are established.

KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot opens near Dayton Mall

Credit: Facebook Photo Credit: Facebook Photo

A new restaurant merging traditional Asian Hot Pot and Korean BBQ kicked off its soft opening on Monday, Aug. 12 near the Dayton Mall, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

KPOT, an all-you-can-eat dining experience, is located at 2148 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in the former space of Logan’s Roadhouse in Miami Twp.

Described as leading a cultural dining revolution, the restaurant is the brainchild of four friends from different backgrounds who blended their cuisines over a shared table.

Hot Pot is an Asian cooking method where food is prepared using a simmering pot of soup stock. Guests will have a variety of soup bases, sliced meats, seafood, vegetables and other items to choose from. Korean Barbecue is explained on its menu as a popular method in Korean cuisine of grilling meats like beef, pork or chicken. The menu also includes BBQ seafood and vegetables.

Yellow Springs Baking Company opens storefront with cinnamon rolls, croissants and more

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The Yellow Springs Baking Company has opened a storefront in Yellow Springs after leaving 2nd Street Market in May.

The bakery, located at 108 Dayton St., is now known as Yellow Springs Bakery & Cafe. Customers can expect favorites such as cinnamon rolls and croissants, as well as scones, cardamom buns, cookies and other baked goods.

Karina Tafolla, who owns the bakery with Rob Houk, said the bakery will also have handmade empanadas. The menu will start off with chicken, beef and veggie empanadas and eventually they will introduce new flavors such as a steak fajita.

In the mornings, the bakery will have a variety of pastries and after lunchtime they hope to carry more desserts like specialty cakes and parfaits. They plan to try different flavors to see which ones are customer favorites.

COMING SOON

Dayton’s Dublin Pub to open second location in Huber Heights

Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

Huber Heights officials on Monday night announced that prominent local restaurant The Dublin Pub will open a second location near the Rose Music Center, and that a second music venue may be constructed there — this one indoors.

On the restaurant front, the Dayton-based Dublin Pub, a staple in the Oregon District for 26 years, will be situated immediately east of the Rose Music Center, just north of the Tru by Hilton.

The Huber Heights location, to be named Dublin 7, is expected to open as early as next year.

“The Dublin Pub has been courted by many communities around the area, and they chose Huber Heights and Executive Boulevard,” Mayor Jeff Gore said of the news on Monday, adding that the city’s newly minted leadership team played a big part in sealing the deal between the city and the Pub.

Dietz Block building plans call for restaurant, retailers and apartments

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

A South Park couple has purchased the Dietz Block building on Wayne Avenue with plans to turn the space into a mixed-use property with a restaurant and three retailers on the first floor and three residential apartments on the second floor, if all goes as planned.

Burgess and Jeanine Gow of 521 LLC closed on the property Monday, Aug. 19. They purchased the building for $325,000 and are expecting to invest $400,000 into it.

The couple plans to start working on the 11,000-square-foot building as a whole before working with perspective tenants to build out each individual space. Burgess said they will start on the roof in the next month or two and will then figure out the building plan with architect Matt Sauer.

For the tenants on the first floor, they’re looking for likeminded small business owners that are resourceful entrepreneurs. Their goal is to have at least one tenant open by spring 2025.

New coffee shop coming soon to downtown Dayton

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

A new coffee shop is coming soon to downtown Dayton on the edge of the Oregon District.

Mug Mafia will be located at 200 E. Fifth St. in the former space of Smokin’ Bar-B-Que.

The coffee shop will have “the ultimate blend of artisanal coffee, specialty teas, and cozy vibes,” according to its Facebook page. The page was created in June.

The latest reel, posted at the end of July, shows that plumbing, HVAC and roofing had been completed. Electrical work was still needed to be done.

The Silos: Cece’s Kitchen to open concept at Dayton’s newest food hall

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

The Burger Bistro by Cece’s Kitchen is coming to The Silos, a new food hall and beer garden expected to open in the fall near 2nd Street Market in downtown Dayton.

Chef Centruela Collier will offer a new spin on classic burgers and sandwiches.

“As a Chef, I’ve always loved the creative side of my role. I love to put my own spin on staple menu items like a traditional American burger,” Collier said. “We are excited to bring my elevated burgers and sandwiches to the Silos. I can’t wait for you all to grab a beer and check out everything on our menu.”

Customers can expect a classic American burger, as well as a buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, glazed salmon filet sandwich, black bean burger, sliders, wings and fried mac & cheese balls. She will also have fries with the option to add her house made cheese sauce and much more.

The Silos: KungFu BBQ to join Dayton’s newest food hall

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

KungFu BBQ will serve worldly-inspired cuisine with a unique smoked interpretation at The Silos, a new food hall and beer garden expected to open in the fall near 2nd Street Market in downtown Dayton.

“It’s going to be everything that Dayton grew to love from the beginning — from our pop-ups and our food truck,” said Nate Lansangan, who owns the concept with his wife, Marie. “It will embrace our family’s heritage-style cooking and flavors discovered on our travels.”

KungFu BBQ, a family-owned and operated concept, takes influence from the Philippines, Japan, Mexico and Hawaii then applies the traditional techniques of American smoked BBQ. Customers can expect items like birria tacos with smoked brisket or Filipino pork belly adobo smoked served with garlic rice.

KungFu BBQ currently operates at Wright Patterson Air Force Base and has a food truck that can be found throughout the Dayton region. The Silos will be their first physical location with consistent hours of operation open to the public.

Toasted Brunch Bar + Cafe to open this fall

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Toasted Brunch Bar + Cafe, a new concept by the owners of El Toro, is planned to open this fall in the former space of Melt Bar & Grilled in Beavercreek.

The owners plan to fully remodel the 5,000-square-foot space to create a calm and vibrant atmosphere for customers to enjoy an espresso, coffee flight or specialty brunch cocktail while working, reading or visiting with friends.

The cafe has partnered with several renowned restaurant chefs to specialize in bakery and breakfast options. Toasted Brunch Bar + Cafe will be offering a mix of traditional breakfast items such as pancakes, waffles and French toast, as well as modern twists of avocado toasts, chicken and waffles and various brunch sandwiches, said Enrique Alvarez, El Toro’s district manager.

The cafe will also have unique global fare such as shakshuka, huevos rancheros and croque madame. Pastries, scones, cookies and breads will be made fresh in-house.

Explore New restaurant to open at Mall at Fairfield Commons

7 Brew Coffee aims for September opening in Beavercreek

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The Dayton region’s newest 7 Brew drive-thru coffee stand is expected to open mid to late September in Beavercreek.

The building was dropped on Friday, Aug. 2 at 2550 N. Fairfield Road, across the parking lot from the new REI Co-op.

The Arkansas-based coffee chain will offer a lot more than coffee. Customers can expect teas, lemonades, smoothies and shakes as well as their own branded energy drinks.

7 Brew has over 20,000 flavor combinations for customers to choose from. Customer favorites include the Blondie with vanilla and caramel breve or the Ocean Breeze energy drink with blue raspberry and coconut.

CLOSED

Clancy’s Tavern to close in September

A longstanding Riverside bar has announced that it will permanently close in less than a month.

In a social media post, Clancy’s Tavern announced that it will close its doors for good on Sept. 14.

“It has been a privilege to serve this community for 41 years,” the post said. “Stop in and see us before we say our final goodbye!”

The tavern said that it will continue under normal business hours until the final day.

Explore Longstanding Riverside bar announces permanent closure next month

Don Patron Mexican Grill closes in Fairborn

Credit: Facebook Photo Credit: Facebook Photo

Don Patron Mexican Grill has closed its doors in Fairborn across the street from Wright State University, but its Xenia location remains open.

Owner Everardo Ascencio said he and his team were sad to close their original location, but it was hard to survive in that spot. The decision to close was for a combination of reasons including the rising prices of food, Ascencio said. The restaurant’s last day open for business was June 12.

In October 2023, Ascencio opened his second restaurant location at 175 Hospitality Drive in Xenia. This location will remain open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. The Xenia restaurant has a full liquor license and can serve liquor on Sundays.

Explore Don Patron Mexican Grill remains open in Xenia

Calypso Grill and Smokehouse to close in October

Credit: Facebook Photo Credit: Facebook Photo

Calypso Grill and Smokehouse in Yellow Springs is closing its doors on Oct. 15, but the owner plans to open a new concept in its space.

Owner Brian Rainey, who also owns Sunrise Cafe in Yellow Springs, said he plans to open Yellow Springs Smokehouse in the spring.

“I feel the Calypso concept has run its course and it’s time to bring something new to the people,” Rainey said.

Rainey opened Calypso in March 2018, nearly 14 years after he took over Sunrise Cafe. He recalled at that time being obsessed with opening another restaurant, especially after a trip to the Caribbean triggered the idea to focus on island-inspired cuisine and cocktails. The restaurant is known for its smoked meats such as jerk chicken, mojo pork and pork belly, as well as empanadas, fried plantains, fish dishes and much more.

2 Riverside restaurants closed after fire

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Two restaurants in Riverside, Pita N More and Las Margaritas Mexican Bar and Grill, are closed after a fire consumed the Dollar General on Airway Road.

Pita N More, located next to Dollar General, has extensive damage, and Las Margaritas Mexican Bar and Grill, located two doors down, has smoke and water damage, according to a social media post.

Both restaurants remain closed.

Dayton area Subway permanently closed

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The Subway on West Main Street in Xenia has permanently closed, according to a sign from management on the door of the business.

There also was a letter from Mark L. Rodio of Frantz Ward LLP, a law firm based in Cleveland, giving Subway franchisee Kyle Young a three-day notice to leave the premises.

The notice was posted on Monday, Aug. 5.

“You are being evicted from the foregoing premises because of your uncured breaches of the Sublease (which incorporates the Franchise Agreement and the Operations Manual) for failure to operate the restaurant during the days and hours required and for failure to pay rent and related charges in excess of $9,054.48,” the letter stated.

If the franchisee does not turn over the keys within three days after the notice was posted, an eviction action may be initiated.

Explore Xenia Subway on West Main Street permanently closed

CHANGES

Trolley Stop owner says it’s time to move on, puts bar up for sale

Robin Sassenberg, owner of the Trolley Stop in Dayton’s historic Oregon District, said that she faces some health challenges — and she’s ready for the next chapter in her life.

The Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St., billed as the “oldest tavern in Dayton,” is for sale. The asking price is $900,000, according to the BizBuySell web site.

This has been a time of change for the bar. Chris Sassenberg, co-owner of the business and Robin Sassenberg’s husband, died last November at the age of 73.

“I’m the only owner left,” Robin Sassenberg said. “I have cancer. I’m on chemo. My husband died. I have heart problems. And I don’t have anybody to hand this off to.”

There have been conversations, but so far, a new buyer has not emerged, she said.

New owner of Red Carpet Tavern brings back breakfast, launches lunch menu

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

If you would have asked Dayton native Tony Ballard earlier this year if he would own a restaurant and bar in the future, he would have said, “not in a million years.”

That all changed in early July when he became the new owner of Red Carpet Tavern, located at 3301 Wayne Ave. in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood.

“I literally live one minute from here,” Ballard said. “Because this bar is in my own neighborhood, it means a lot to me because it truly is my neighborhood bar. I want to make this the best neighborhood bar in Dayton and be known as the hidden gem of the Gem City.”

Providing consistency is something that’s important to Ballard. After he took over as owner, he gradually expanded the tavern’s hours of operation, brought back its breakfast and launched a lunch menu.

Dayton restaurant to be rebranded with fine casual service

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Roost Modern Italian in Dayton’s Oregon District is undergoing a transformation in its dining experience. The restaurant will be rebranded as Culina, offering a fine casual service model.

“Culina will offer Italian-inspired small plates, akin to what Americans would consider tapas style,” said Chef Dana Downs. “Small plates will on average be priced between $14 and $26, allowing guests to enjoy fresh pastas, seafood and steaks & chops.”

With the transition to a fine casual service, guests can expect a more refined atmosphere, making it the perfect destination for both casual gatherings and special occasions.

“Guests can customize their experience to suit their preferences for their visit,” Downs said. “Whether you’re in the mood for a quick salad for lunch or planning to celebrate a special occasion with a group, Culina is here to cater to your needs.”

The restaurant will not take reservations, but accommodations can be made for groups of eight or more.