Grocery store part of new Homefull development in West Dayton

The idea behind the community project is to address food insecurity, housing issues, lack of living wage job opportunities and healthcare in West Dayton..

A Kettering Health primary care practice for all ages and the Ziks Family Pharmacy with medicine and health-related items will also be available to the community at the development.

The second phase of the project will have administrative offices and community-based services such as assistance with housing, education, advocacy and employment. Around 6,000 square feet of leasing space will go toward Homefull partnerships, the release said.

On the back 10 acres, different units of rental housing will be energy-efficient and constructed within a walkable community, lined with well-maintained trees and pathways which will be offered to families, a company release says. Neighborhood amenities will also be available with a possible daycare facility as well.

“To create more jobs and provide valuable training opportunities and in partnership with Sinclair Community College’s Agriculture Department, Homefull will build and set up an experimental/learning farm and agricultural educational space in partnership with Sinclair Community College’s Agriculture Department,” Homefull said. “According to the project plan, an estimated 380 temporary construction jobs and 200 permanent jobs will be created.”

Construction for some areas of the project will be completed in the summer of 2024.

