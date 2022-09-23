BreakingNews
Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 88-year-old man with dementia
Group of churches to hold Prayer March for reconciliation in Dayton

Local News
By
21 minutes ago

A group of dozens of churches will gather Oct. 2 to hold a Prayer March advocating for reconciliation, and for “hope and opportunity for every student.”

The event will include a march starting at 4 p.m. in Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton, and continuing a mile and half to Levitt Pavilion, where there will be a worship service starting at 5 p.m.

The churches are partnering with Declare, a nonprofit that says its purpose is “uniting the Church to transform communities.”

According to a release, the march will be followed by a six-week “Living UNDIVIDED” teaching course on pursuing racial justice and reconciliation, collaboration and mentoring with the Dayton Public Schools, and supporting the Yondr Initiative in partnership with Dayton Ministers United for Social Change.

“In a day when we often hear what people are against,” Declare Executive Director Caleb Ingram said, “we believe now is the time for the Church to unite FOR reconciliation, for every community, and for the next generation. A rising generation needs to see the vision of hope for a better future, together.”

Pastor Renard Allen of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church said, “”In a world filled with so many conflicting noises, Declare Dayton is organizing a spiritual symphony comprised by Christians of every hue and various traditions. On October 2nd, all are invited to join us in declaring and reflecting God’s glory as together we produce the harmonious sound of prayer, faith and love in action.”

