Group raising money for pickleball courts in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — The city’s Parks, Recreation and Culture Division is partnering with a group of local pickleball players to develop six outdoor pickleball courts in Beavercreek.
The group, called Picklepals, hopes to raise $25,000 to cover the cost of developing six outdoor pickleball courts at Dominick Lofino Park, at 640 Grange Hall Road.
Pickleball is the “fastest growing sport in America,” according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, which noted a 21.3% increase in pickleball participants from 2019 to 2020.
Once the fundraiser meets its goal, two tennis courts currently at Dominick Lofino Park will be converted to multi-use courts for tennis and pickleball, while the other two tennis courts will remain untouched.
“The addition of pickleball courts to the park brings another sporting and entertainment option for our residents,” said Kim Farrell, superintendent of Beavercreek Parks. “Through the fundraising efforts of our partners, Picklepals, we look forward to gaining support from the community to enhance our city parks.”
Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong using a paddle and plastic ball with holes. It is a game that is appropriate for players of all ages and skill levels, the city said. Picklepals hopes to provide pickleball lessons to community members once the courts are completed, fundraiser committee chair Patty Dorn said.
“Pickleball is a lot of fun to play,” said Dorn. “Once you start, you can’t wait to get back out on the court and play again. I’ve met so many people and made new friends through the game.”
Those interested in making donations to the pickleball fundraiser can mail them to the City of Beavercreek, Pickleball Fundraiser, 789 Orchard Lane, Beavercreek, OH 45434. Check donations should include “Pickleball” in the memo line. For more information on the fundraiser, contact Beavercreek Parks and Recreation at (937) 427-5514.
