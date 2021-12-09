Group raising money for pickleball courts in Beavercreek

Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong using a paddle and plastic ball with holes. It is a game that is appropriate for players of all ages and skill levels, the city said. Picklepals hopes to provide pickleball lessons to community members once the courts are completed, fundraiser committee chair Patty Dorn said.

“Pickleball is a lot of fun to play,” said Dorn. “Once you start, you can’t wait to get back out on the court and play again. I’ve met so many people and made new friends through the game.”

Those interested in making donations to the pickleball fundraiser can mail them to the City of Beavercreek, Pickleball Fundraiser, 789 Orchard Lane, Beavercreek, OH 45434. Check donations should include “Pickleball” in the memo line. For more information on the fundraiser, contact Beavercreek Parks and Recreation at (937) 427-5514.