Guide to food festivals in the Dayton region: First up is Dayton Burger Fest this weekend

🍔 April 6 — Dayton Burger Fest is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Brightside, 905 E. Third St. in Dayton. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

🍁 April 25-27 — The Sugar Maple Festival is 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. in downtown Bellbrook. For more information, visit sugarmaplefestival.com.

🍳 May 3 — Brunch Food Truck Fest is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Front Street Studios, 1001 E. Second St. in Dayton. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

🌮 May 4 — Dayton Taco Fest is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Brightside, 905 E. Third St. in Dayton. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

🍴 May 18 — Dayton Vegan Spring Market is noon to 4 p.m. at Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St. in Dayton. For more information, visit the events Facebook page.

🧀 May 24 — Cheese Fest is 3 to 10 p.m. at Austin Landing, 10500 Innovation Drive in Miami Twp. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

🍓 June 7, 8 — The Troy Strawberry Festival is back in downtown Troy. The schedule of events is coming soon. For more information, visit troystrawberryfest.com or the festival’s Facebook page.

🍗 June 13-15 — Versailles Poultry Days is back at 459 S. Center St. in Versailles. The schedule of events is coming soon. For more information, visit versaillespoultrydays.com.

🍷 June 14 — Wine Fest is 5 to 9 p.m. at The Greene, 4452 Buckeye Lane in Beavercreek. Tickets are required. For more information, visit dineoutdayton.com/event/wine-fest/.

🍤 June 15 — Dayton Seafood Fest is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Brightside, 905 E. Third St. in Dayton. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

🥒 June 21 — Pickle Fest - Just Dill With It is 3 to 10 p.m. at Austin Landing, 10500 Innovation Drive in Miami Twp. Tickets are required. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

🥑 June 21 — Hunger Days Food Truck Rally: Holly Guacamole Fest is noon to 8 p.m. at Hobson Freedom Park, 2910 Trebein Road in Fairborn. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

🍗 July 12 — Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest is 4 to 10 p.m. at The Fraze, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd. in Kettering. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

🧀 July 13 — Dayton Mac N’ Cheese Fest is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Brightside, 905 E. Third St. in Dayton. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

🍍 July 26 — Pineapple Fest is 3 to 10 p.m. at Austin Landing, 10500 Innovation Drive in Miami Twp. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

🥓 Aug. 2 — Bacon Fest is 4 to 10 p.m. at The Fraze, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd. in Kettering. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

🥔 Aug. 5 — Potatoes N’ Such: Dayton Potato Festival is noon to 8 p.m. at Oak & Ivy Park, 803 Anderson Goodrich Ct. in Dayton. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

🍖 Aug. 10 — Dayton BBQ Fest is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Brightside, 905 E. Third St. in Dayton. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

🌽 Aug. 16-17 — The Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival is returning 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn. For more information, visit fairbornsweetcornfestival.org.

🌮 Aug. 23 — Taco & Nacho Fest is 3 to 10 p.m. at Austin Landing, 10500 Innovation Drive in Miami Twp. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

🍭 Aug. 30 — Hunger Days Food Truck Rally: Cotton Candy Festival is noon to 8 p.m. at Hobson Freedom Park, 2910 Trebein Road in Fairborn. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

🍿 Sept. 6, 7 — The Beavercreek Popcorn Festival is 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday on Dayton-Xenia Road, between North Fairfield Road and Meadow Bridge Drive in Beavercreek. For more information, visit beavercreekpopcornfestival.org.

🍴 Sept. 20 — Hispanic Heritage Festival & Parade is 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave. in Dayton. For more information, visit pacodayton.com.

🍺 Sept. 20 — Beer Fest meets Hot Diggity Dog Fest is 5 to 9 p.m. at The Greene, 4452 Buckeye Lane in Beavercreek. Tickets are required. For more information, visit dineoutdayton.com/event/beer-fest/.

🐷 Sept. 20-21 — Preble County Pork Festival is 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Preble County Fairgrounds, 722 S. Franklin St. in Eaton. For more information, visit porkfestival.org.

🥒 Sept. 21 — Dayton Pickle Fest is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Brightside, 905 E. Third St. in Dayton. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

🍴 Sept. 21 — Dayton Vegan Food & Drink Festival is noon to 6 p.m. at Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St. in Dayton. For more information, visit the events Facebook page.

🥨 Sept. 27-28 — The Germantown Pretzel Festival is 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Veterans Memorial park, 190 W. Warren St. in Germantown. For more information, visit germantownpretzelfestival.com.

🍫 Oct. 4 — 22nd Annual Chocolate Festival is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds’ Event Center, 645 Infirmary Road in Jefferson Twp. For more information, visit faithandfriendsradio.com/events.

🥔 Oct. 4-5 — The Spring Valley Potato Festival is returning this year. The schedule of events is coming soon. For more information, visit springvalleyohioacts.com.

🍴 Oct. 11-12 — The Ohio Sauerkraut Festival is 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday on Main Street in downtown Waynesville. For more information, visit sauerkrautfestival.waynesvilleohio.com.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

🍎 Oct. 11-12 — Enon Apple Butter Festival is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday on South Xenia Street in Enon and the grounds of Enon Elementary School. For more information, visit enonhistoricalsociety.com/apple-butter-festival.

🍏 Oct. 25 — Hunger Days Food Truck Rally: Caramel Apple Festival is noon to 7 p.m. at Hobson Freedom Park, 2910 Trebein Road in Fairborn. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

🧀 Nov. 2 — Dayton Cheese Fest is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Brightside, 905 E. Third St. in Dayton. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

🥒 Nov. 14 — Hunger Days Food Truck Rally: Pickle Fest is noon to 8 p.m. at Hobson Freedom Park, 2910 Trebein Road in Fairborn. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

If you would like your festival added to the list, email details to natalie.jones@coxinc.com.