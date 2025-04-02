Breaking: Miami Twp. trustees take action against fiscal officer for alleged misuse of township funds, attempted retaliation

Guide to food festivals in the Dayton region: First up is Dayton Burger Fest this weekend

The Food Pitt is a food truck serving smash burgers, homemade mac and cheese and much more. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

The Food Pitt is a food truck serving smash burgers, homemade mac and cheese and much more. NATALIE JONES/STAFF
Local News
By
31 minutes ago
X

April marks the start of festival season with Dayton Burger Fest on Sunday, April 6, followed by the Sugar Maple Festival at the end of the month.

Here’s a list of food-focused festivals and events throughout the region:

🍔 April 6 — Dayton Burger Fest is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Brightside, 905 E. Third St. in Dayton. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

🍁 April 25-27 — The Sugar Maple Festival is 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. in downtown Bellbrook. For more information, visit sugarmaplefestival.com.

ExploreGoldies Flavored Soft Serve reopens Friday in Centerville; other ice cream shops now open

🍳 May 3 — Brunch Food Truck Fest is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Front Street Studios, 1001 E. Second St. in Dayton. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

🌮 May 4 — Dayton Taco Fest is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Brightside, 905 E. Third St. in Dayton. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

🍴 May 18 — Dayton Vegan Spring Market is noon to 4 p.m. at Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St. in Dayton. For more information, visit the events Facebook page.

🧀 May 24 — Cheese Fest is 3 to 10 p.m. at Austin Landing, 10500 Innovation Drive in Miami Twp. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Shaylah Marshia of Troy volunteers with the Troy Music Boosters applying the glaze to strawberry donuts that will be sold for the organization's fundraiser during the 48th annual Troy Strawberry Festival on Saturday, June 1, 2024. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

icon to expand image

Credit: Tom Gilliam

🍓 June 7, 8 — The Troy Strawberry Festival is back in downtown Troy. The schedule of events is coming soon. For more information, visit troystrawberryfest.com or the festival’s Facebook page.

🍗 June 13-15 — Versailles Poultry Days is back at 459 S. Center St. in Versailles. The schedule of events is coming soon. For more information, visit versaillespoultrydays.com.

🍷 June 14 — Wine Fest is 5 to 9 p.m. at The Greene, 4452 Buckeye Lane in Beavercreek. Tickets are required. For more information, visit dineoutdayton.com/event/wine-fest/.

🍤 June 15 — Dayton Seafood Fest is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Brightside, 905 E. Third St. in Dayton. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

🥒 June 21 — Pickle Fest - Just Dill With It is 3 to 10 p.m. at Austin Landing, 10500 Innovation Drive in Miami Twp. Tickets are required. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

🥑 June 21 — Hunger Days Food Truck Rally: Holly Guacamole Fest is noon to 8 p.m. at Hobson Freedom Park, 2910 Trebein Road in Fairborn. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

The Miami Valley Restaurant Association hosted the Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Local restaurants and food trucks participated in the festival. Live music was provided by The Sly Band. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

icon to expand image

Credit: Tom Gilliam

🍗 July 12 — Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest is 4 to 10 p.m. at The Fraze, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd. in Kettering. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

🧀 July 13 — Dayton Mac N’ Cheese Fest is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Brightside, 905 E. Third St. in Dayton. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

🍍 July 26 — Pineapple Fest is 3 to 10 p.m. at Austin Landing, 10500 Innovation Drive in Miami Twp. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

🥓 Aug. 2 — Bacon Fest is 4 to 10 p.m. at The Fraze, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd. in Kettering. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

🥔 Aug. 5 — Potatoes N’ Such: Dayton Potato Festival is noon to 8 p.m. at Oak & Ivy Park, 803 Anderson Goodrich Ct. in Dayton. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

🍖 Aug. 10 — Dayton BBQ Fest is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Brightside, 905 E. Third St. in Dayton. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

🌽 Aug. 16-17 — The Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival is returning 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn. For more information, visit fairbornsweetcornfestival.org.

🌮 Aug. 23 — Taco & Nacho Fest is 3 to 10 p.m. at Austin Landing, 10500 Innovation Drive in Miami Twp. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

🍭 Aug. 30 — Hunger Days Food Truck Rally: Cotton Candy Festival is noon to 8 p.m. at Hobson Freedom Park, 2910 Trebein Road in Fairborn. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Popcorn in all types of variations was the snack of choice during the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival. DAVID A. MOODIE/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

icon to expand image

🍿 Sept. 6, 7 — The Beavercreek Popcorn Festival is 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday on Dayton-Xenia Road, between North Fairfield Road and Meadow Bridge Drive in Beavercreek. For more information, visit beavercreekpopcornfestival.org.

🍴 Sept. 20 — Hispanic Heritage Festival & Parade is 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave. in Dayton. For more information, visit pacodayton.com.

🍺 Sept. 20 — Beer Fest meets Hot Diggity Dog Fest is 5 to 9 p.m. at The Greene, 4452 Buckeye Lane in Beavercreek. Tickets are required. For more information, visit dineoutdayton.com/event/beer-fest/.

🐷 Sept. 20-21 — Preble County Pork Festival is 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Preble County Fairgrounds, 722 S. Franklin St. in Eaton. For more information, visit porkfestival.org.

🥒 Sept. 21 — Dayton Pickle Fest is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Brightside, 905 E. Third St. in Dayton. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

ExploreMolly Baz’s ‘sando sauce’ brand is making a stop at Tony & Pete’s in Dayton

🍴 Sept. 21 — Dayton Vegan Food & Drink Festival is noon to 6 p.m. at Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St. in Dayton. For more information, visit the events Facebook page.

🥨 Sept. 27-28 — The Germantown Pretzel Festival is 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Veterans Memorial park, 190 W. Warren St. in Germantown. For more information, visit germantownpretzelfestival.com.

🍫 Oct. 4 — 22nd Annual Chocolate Festival is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds’ Event Center, 645 Infirmary Road in Jefferson Twp. For more information, visit faithandfriendsradio.com/events.

🥔 Oct. 4-5 — The Spring Valley Potato Festival is returning this year. The schedule of events is coming soon. For more information, visit springvalleyohioacts.com.

🍴 Oct. 11-12 — The Ohio Sauerkraut Festival is 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday on Main Street in downtown Waynesville. For more information, visit sauerkrautfestival.waynesvilleohio.com.

Bruce Bryan, left, and Scott Godby scoop sweet, sticky and piping hot apple butter out of a cauldron Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 during the Apple Butter Festival in Enon. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

icon to expand image

Credit: Bill Lackey

🍎 Oct. 11-12 — Enon Apple Butter Festival is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday on South Xenia Street in Enon and the grounds of Enon Elementary School. For more information, visit enonhistoricalsociety.com/apple-butter-festival.

🍏 Oct. 25 — Hunger Days Food Truck Rally: Caramel Apple Festival is noon to 7 p.m. at Hobson Freedom Park, 2910 Trebein Road in Fairborn. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

🧀 Nov. 2 — Dayton Cheese Fest is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Brightside, 905 E. Third St. in Dayton. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

🥒 Nov. 14 — Hunger Days Food Truck Rally: Pickle Fest is noon to 8 p.m. at Hobson Freedom Park, 2910 Trebein Road in Fairborn. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

If you would like your festival added to the list, email details to natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

In Other News
1
Miami Twp. trustees take action against fiscal officer for alleged...
2
When is Pins Mechanical Co. opening in Dayton?
3
No charges filed against Dayton officers in death of 16-year-old Brian...
4
Molly Baz’s ‘sando sauce’ brand is making a stop at Tony & Pete’s in...
5
Dayton man indicted in high-speed chase with Springboro police

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.