Gun found in backpack at Eaton elementary school

45 minutes ago
Police are investigating after a gun was found in a student’s backpack at an Eaton elementary school Thursday.

During gym class Thursday afternoon, a William Bruce Elementary School student dropped a bullet, said Eaton Community Schools Superintendent Jeff Parker.

“Our administration reacted quickly and found a gun in the student’s backpack,” he said. “We immediately notified law enforcement and immediately isolated the student from all other students.”

While being questioned, the student indicated he had no intent to harm anyone, Parker said.

In addition to the student facing consequences at school, the incident is also being investigated by police.

The backpack was never in a classroom, the superintendent said.

Staff writer Daniel Susco contributed to this report.

