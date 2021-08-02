Hamilton teen charged in machete attack at Hueston Woods

“I asked what happened,” read a report from the officer. “[The suspect] told me she knew that we would be coming and that’s why she did it.”

The officer then handcuffed the suspect, searched her and placed her in the back of the cruiser.

He requested medics and then began providing aid to the victim, who was alert.

When the officer asked who hurt her, the victim identified the suspect and said, “I thought she was my friend,” according to court documents.

A MedFlight ground crew transported the victim to an area hospital.

Her father later reported to the officer that she underwent a four-hour surgery and suffered lacerations on her legs, arms, chest and head, as well as defensive wounds on her hands, according to court records.

The suspect was taken to McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital.

A machete, marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia and alcohol were located at the scene.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Oxford LifeSquad and the Camden Sommers Twp. Fire and EMS also responded to the scene.