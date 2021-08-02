Ex-Springboro superintendent indicted for falsifying school records, theft

The investigation found Schroer falsified records 16 times. Using cell phone tower data, credit card and ATM records and other evidence, investigators determined Schroer was reimbursed $1,291.66 for travel that either didn’t happen or was not related to the district.

Investigators also referred Schroer to the Ohio Ethics Commission after finding other financial irregularities. Ohio Ethics Commission investigators found that Schroer solicited and received $4,500 in personal loans from three employees he was considering for administrative positions for the district, according to Fornshell.

He reportedly received $3,500 in personal loans from three vendors, Helping Others Prepare for Excellence (HOPE), Strategos Group and CF Educational Solutions, who were doing or wanted to do business with the school district.

Schroer is also accused of soliciting and receiving $6,800 in cash from board of education members Dave Stuckey and Charles Anderson.

Superintendents are required to disclose finances, including any loans of more than $1,000, to the Ohio Ethics Commission, according to Fornshell.

Schroer is scheduled to be arraigned in Warren County Common Pleas court on Aug. 20.

He resigned from Springboro Community City Schools in 2019 after reaching a $115,000 separation agreement with the district. The agreement came two weeks after he was placed on leave.